Ruto unveils major affordable housing rollout in Busia County

BUSIA, Kenya Oct 31 – President William Ruto has unveiled a large-scale affordable housing and student accommodation programme in Busia County that will see the government construct about 10,000 housing units, 6,000 student hostel beds and 14 modern markets across the county.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Bumbe Technical Training Institute (TTI) hostels, the President said the projects are part of the State Department for Housing and Urban Development’s plan to transform towns in western Kenya, expand access to decent housing and create jobs for local youth, women and artisans.

The Bumbe TTI hostel project will provide 340 bed spaces for the institution’s 3,500 students and will feature study areas, food stalls, shops, a minimart, a laundromat, a guard house and an underground water tank.

President Ruto said all projects under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) will be implemented within set timelines, noting that “every major city or town in Kenya is now a beneficiary” of the initiative.

During an inspection of the Boma Yangu Funyula Housing Project in Funyula, the President cautioned Kenyans against “selfish politicians” opposing the housing plan, saying the programme is designed to benefit current and future generations. The Funyula project will deliver 955 units in 10 blocks, covering social, affordable and market-rate housing.

“We have provided opportunities for locals to hone their skills by engaging them as casual labourers, semi-skilled workers and professionals. We have also partnered with local jua kali artisans to supply fabricated doors and windows to boost the region’s economy,” he said.

The projects are designed as modern, serviced estates with access roads, water supply and public spaces, and have already created more than 300 jobs in the area.

The President also presided over the groundbreaking of:

Amukura Teachers Training College hostels

Alupe University students’ housing in Teso South

in Teso South Boma Yangu Busia ATC Phase 1 Estate in Matayos

in Matayos Busia County Strategic Market in Malaba Town

The Alupe University hostel will consist of twin blocks with a capacity of 840 beds and will include supporting amenities such as a basketball court, swimming pool and student centre.

The Busia ATC Phase 1 estate will comprise 11 residential blocks with 1,025 units in three categories – social, affordable and market – and will integrate green spaces, community facilities and commercial areas.

According to the State Department, the housing programme in Busia has already created more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, with local jua kali groups contracted to supply doors and windows for the sites.