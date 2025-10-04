Ruto touts free ID replacement, says govt keen on youth registering as voters

VIHIGA, Kenya, Oct 10 — The government has waived the national identification card replacement fee to ensure no one is denied the opportunity to register as a voter, President William Ruto has announced.

The President explained that the fee was introduced to discourage abuse of the service by citizens who, after receiving IDs for free, would lose them and replace them regularly.

He said the free replacement window will remain in effect until after the elections.

“We will make sure no one is denied the opportunity to register as a voter because of lacking an identification card,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) centenary celebrations in Nyang’ori, Vihiga County, on Saturday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Governors Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), MPs and MCAs were present.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government is establishing two key funds, the Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to fast-track the country’s transformation and secure its future.

He explained that the Infrastructure Fund will help finance agricultural transformation, including, irrigation, agro-processing and value addition.

Spurring industrialization

The President also explained that the fund will support industrialisation and manufacturing, including generation of additional power to sustain industries.

“Currently, Kenya generates only 2,300 megawatts, which is not enough to take Kenya to the next level. A minimum 10,000MW [is] needed if we [are] to transform this country into an industrialisation and manufacturing nation,” he said.

In addition, President Ruto pointed out that the Infrastructure Fund will also finance the construction of more roads, including dualling highways and building rural roads to connect farmers to markets.

On the creation of a Sovereign Wealth Fund, he explained that the country must save for the future and not “eat everything today”.

A sovereign wealth fund is a State-owned investment that the governments use to invest surplus revenues and other financial reserves.

Countries establish these funds to stabilise economies, grow national wealth and generate long-term financial returns to secure the national future.

The President commended MPs for approving Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025 on the privatisation of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Limited, which he said will help raise KSh130 billion.

No to mediocrity

President Ruto called on Kenyans to work together to unlock the country’s potential and take it to the next level.

He said Kenyans must stop being comfortable with the mediocre, the average and being a Third World country.

“We must change this country. We cannot continue to talk without acting,” he said. “Kenya [is] not supposed to [be] a Third World country.”

The President issued a stern warning to health facilities charging Kenyans for outpatient services in dispensaries, health centres and sub-county hospitals, saying the government is already paying the costs.

He also said the government has paid health insurance for 2.5 million vulnerable Kenyans who cannot pay for the Social Health Authority contributions.

Healthcare guarantee

President Ruto pointed out that the Constitution guarantees citizens quality healthcare. He explained that the government is demonstrating commitment to making healthcare in Kenya a right for all and not the privileged few.

“As Government, we have disbursed KSh3.7 billion to pay for those who are unable to pay their SHA premiums,” he said.

Mr Mudavadi commended President Ruto for not only articulating Kenyan issues at the global stage, but also those of Africa at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary called on the people of Western Kenya to support the President as he implements Kenya’s transformation agenda.

He said the unity of purpose between President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, aimed at bringing Kenya together, should not be taken for granted as it demonstrates their commitment to the country’s progress.

“The absence of peace is chaos. The absence of order is disorder,” he added.

Governor Ottichilo said leaders from Vihiga County are working closely with the national government on the realisation of agreed development projects.

“I want to report here that the projects we agreed on are being implemented,” he said.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor appealed to youths to register as voters to be eligible to vote for candidates of their choice.

He noted that without a voter’s card they would remain voiceless.

“You can’t be partyless, voiceless, leaderless, voteless. Register to vote,” he said.