Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto pledged to safeguard the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) — Odinga’s lifelong political vehicle — saying a strong and vibrant opposition was essential to Kenya’s democracy and economic stability/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reveals Raila’s final weeks of illness and the decision to evacuate him

President Ruto has disclosed intimate details of Raila Odinga’s final weeks, revealing efforts by his family and the government to secure international medical treatment before his sudden death in India.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — President William Ruto has revealed that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endured a prolonged and difficult battle with a serious health condition in the weeks leading up to his death, detailing efforts by his family and the government to secure specialized treatment abroad.

Speaking on Sunday ahead of his burial, Ruto said Odinga’s health had sharply deteriorated over the past six weeks, forcing him to seek medical attention in Dubai and other international hospitals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The last one and a half months were very difficult times. Every time I met Baba, his voice was hoarse. He kept telling me he was weak because of the medication he was taking, and I became very concerned,” Ruto recalled.

According to the President, Odinga informed him that doctors in Dubai and in American hospitals had expressed concern about his worsening condition, prompting his medical team — led by long-time physician Dr. Oluoch Olunya — to repeatedly adjust his treatment plan.

Despite his illness, Ruto said Odinga remained actively engaged in national affairs.

While attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, Ruto said he kept in regular contact with Odinga to monitor his progress.

“When I came back from New York, he told me, ‘Bill, I am in Malindi. The doctors have told me to rest, but I’ll be back on Tuesday,’” Ruto recounted.

The two leaders eventually met at Odinga’s Karen home in Nairobi, where Mama Ida Odinga hosted a family dinner attended by Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga.

It was during that meeting, Ruto said, that the decision to fly the opposition chief abroad for advanced medical care was reached.

Karen meeting

“He told us how he was feeling, and we all agreed we didn’t want any guesswork regarding his health. We assured him the government would facilitate whatever treatment he needed. At first, he mentioned Germany and then China, but ultimately, he chose India,” Ruto revealed.

The President said Odinga appeared to be responding well to treatment in Kerala, India, and had even called friends and officials in Kenya to assure them of his recovery.

“He made calls saying he had been discharged and would return for follow-up treatment after six months. He even mentioned that he would pass by Dubai and attend the Siaya Investment Conference,” Ruto recounted.

However, Odinga’s condition took a sudden turn for the worse. Ruto said he received distressing WhatsApp messages early on Wednesday morning from Dr. Oburu Odinga around 6.45am, indicating Raila’s condition had deteriorated rapidly.

“A few minutes later, Winnie Odinga called. I told her, ‘Please, Winnie, don’t tell me any bad news.’ But she said, ‘The bad news has happened. My father is no more,’” Ruto said solemnly.

Ruto disclosed that, in consultation with Odinga’s family, he reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coordinate logistical assistance from Kochi to Mumbai.

Modi, he said, responded immediately, ensuring Raila’s body was accorded full diplomatic and military honors during repatriation.

Describing Odinga’s death as a deep personal and political loss, Ruto admitted that many analysts were right to view it as a major blow.

“Many commentators say this is a big blow for William Ruto. Yes, it is. It is a very big blow,” he said quietly.

Odinga, 80, died on October 15 in Kochi, India, where he was receiving treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto mourns Raila as a personal loss, promises a strong ODM in govt

President Ruto has described Raila Odinga’s death as a “big blow,” pledging to preserve his political legacy by keeping ODM strong, united, and central...

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rallies for stronger ODM but not outside government

President William Ruto has promised to safeguard the ODM party from internal sabotage, pledging to honor Raila Odinga’s legacy by preserving the party’s unity...

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We will respect and support ODM according to Raila’s wishes: President Ruto

President Ruto said his administration would respect and support ODM as part of Raila’s legacy and vision for a united, multiparty nation.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wandayi vows loyalty to Ruto, says Raila had a raw deal in previous pacts

Wandayi contrasted Ruto’s partnership with Odinga’s previous alliances — with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta — saying the ODM leader often emerged...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Musyoka vows to complete Raila Odinga’s journey to ‘Canaan’ in 2027

Kalonzo vowed to deliver Kenyans to the long-promised “Canaan” on behalf of the fallen opposition icon.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Millie Odhiambo vows never to forget those who ‘buried him before his time’

The vocal lawmaker promised never to forget those who peddled the rumours.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will gather all these political orphans and be their chairman: Junet while eulogising Raila

Junet said many Kenyans, not just members of had been politically orphaned.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila instructed ODM to Support Broad-Based Govt: Wanga

Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagements, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in...

3 hours ago