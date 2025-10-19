Ruto rallies for stronger ODM but not outside government

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — President William Ruto has vowed to protect the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from leaders seeking to destroy it from within, promising to honor the late Raila Odinga’s legacy by preserving the strength and integrity of his political party.

Speaking during Odinga’s national funeral service at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Bondo on Sunday, Ruto said his administration was committed to ensuring that ODM — now part of his broad-based government — remains a strong, vibrant, and respected political institution.

Ruto pledged that under his leadership, ODM would not be weakened or infiltrated by what he described as political opportunists.

“The thing I cannot accept, in honor of this hero of ours — and I will do everything possible, may God help me — is to block those who want to uproot the ODM party and play the opposition card out there. That will not be possible,” Ruto declared.

The Head of State assured ODM members that his government would respect the party’s independence and support its unity, warning those attempting to fracture it for political gain.

“I know I am the leader of UDA, but I want to assure ODM members — according to Baba’s wishes — that we will respect and support ODM to hold it together,” he said.

“ODM must be strong as we go to 2027 because that is how we will have a strong government. Political parties are the foundation of democracy, and the strength of ODM matters a great deal to me.”

ODM government

The President praised the ongoing cooperation between ODM and the ruling coalition, saying he was proud that “ODM is today part and parcel of the Government of the Republic of Kenya.”

“ODM will either form the next government or be part of it.”

Ruto revealed that when he reached out to Odinga about including ODM in government, the veteran opposition leader did not make any demands.

Instead, Ruto said, he proposed that the Ministry of Finance be given to a leader from Nyanza in recognition of the region’s contribution to national development.

“I told Baba, ‘I want us to give the first Minister of Finance from Nyanza that opportunity.’ Baba gave me two names — Opiyo Wandayi and John Mbadi. Today, I am proud that Baba and I made the decision to have John Mbadi as Kenya’s Minister of Finance,” he said, drawing applause from mourners.

Ruto also highlighted his administration’s economic achievements, crediting the inclusive approach for stabilizing the country’s economy.

“Today inflation has dropped from 9.6% to 4%, the exchange rate has improved from 165 to 129, and interest rates have declined. Kenya is now the sixth-largest economy in Africa,” he said.

Jostling

The President’s remarks came amid growing tensions within ODM following Odinga’s death, as rival factions vie for control of the party and its future direction.

Earlier, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna vowed to defend the party against internal divisions and remain faithful to Odinga’s ideals.

“Since Baba fell ill, I’ve been asking myself what I will do to make him proud. This is not the time to push divisive narratives in ODM,” Sifuna said. “I will not be among those who contribute to the failure of the party of Raila Odinga.”

Siaya Governor James Orengo echoed the call, urging the government to safeguard the independence of political parties.

“Even as we speak about unity, let us not kill political parties,” Orengo said. “They are the foundation of our democracy.”

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga revealed that her late brother’s final wish was for ODM to remain united.

“Raila told me the day before he died that ODM must be united and strong,” she said. “We cannot have another ODM being led by a few people and another faction on the other side claiming ownership of the party.”

Raila Odinga, 80, died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in Kochi, India. He will be laid to rest beside his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo.