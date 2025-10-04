Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names Rights Commission Chairperson after rejection by previous appointee

President Ruto stated that Ogangah will serve for a six-year term, in accordance with Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — President William Ruto has appointed Claris Awour Ogangah as the new Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), filling the vacancy left following the death of Roseline Odhiambo Odede in January.

In a gazette notice dated October 2, President Ruto stated that Ogangah will serve for a six-year term, in accordance with Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Her appointment follows approval by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in September.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution, I appoint Claris Awour Ogangah to be the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights for a term of six (6) years,” the gazette notice read.

Ogangah’s appointment comes after Duncan Ojwang, who had initially been nominated for the position, declined the nomination citing personal reasons.

At KNCHR, Ogangah will lead the commission in its core mandate of investigating human rights violations, advising the government on compliance, and spearheading civic education on constitutional freedoms.

Her appointment comes at a time when the government faces heightened scrutiny over alleged human rights violations, including its handling of recent youth-led demonstrations that drew concern from both local and international observers.

The KNCHR serves as the national watchdog on human rights, monitoring state adherence to constitutional provisions and providing redress mechanisms for victims of abuse.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt adopts whole-of-government approach ahead of NYOTA program rollout

The President explained that this measure is meant to guarantee smooth and transparent implementation of the programme. 

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to chair high level meeting on NYOTA on Friday

The programme targets 100,000 young people aged between 18 and 29 years, and up to 35 years for people with disabilities.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga settles on United Green Movement Party as vehicle for State House race

The former CJ had in June declared his bid to succeed President William Ruto in the polls slated for August 2027.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Itumbi Says Govt Will Pay Content Creators for Showcasing President Ruto’s Development Agenda

This new strategy could have major implications for how government messages reach the public and how creators are compensated in Kenya’s growing creative economy.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says Kenya must end raw agricultural produce export

The President said agricultural manufacturing is the next frontier in the transformation of the country's largest sector.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hails Linda Jamii as a more inclusive upgrade to Linda Mama

The initiative was credited with boosting hospital deliveries and improving maternal and child health outcomes across the country.

4 days ago

Africa

China pledges unchanging friendship anchored on ‘real results, good faith’

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Nairobi, Ambassador Guo stressed that the...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors demand review of e-Government procurement rollout

Abdullahi argued that sometimes the CoG “feel the policy makers think only of Nairobi and its environs and “don't take into account the diversity...

5 days ago