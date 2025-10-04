Ruto names Rights Commission Chairperson after rejection by previous appointee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — President William Ruto has appointed Claris Awour Ogangah as the new Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), filling the vacancy left following the death of Roseline Odhiambo Odede in January.

In a gazette notice dated October 2, President Ruto stated that Ogangah will serve for a six-year term, in accordance with Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution.

Her appointment follows approval by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in September.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution, I appoint Claris Awour Ogangah to be the Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights for a term of six (6) years,” the gazette notice read.

Ogangah’s appointment comes after Duncan Ojwang, who had initially been nominated for the position, declined the nomination citing personal reasons.

At KNCHR, Ogangah will lead the commission in its core mandate of investigating human rights violations, advising the government on compliance, and spearheading civic education on constitutional freedoms.

Her appointment comes at a time when the government faces heightened scrutiny over alleged human rights violations, including its handling of recent youth-led demonstrations that drew concern from both local and international observers.

The KNCHR serves as the national watchdog on human rights, monitoring state adherence to constitutional provisions and providing redress mechanisms for victims of abuse.