Supporters sing and weep as they pay tribute to Raila Odinga, a leader many fondly called “Baba.”/CFM/Charles Adede

‘Ruto Must Go!’: Grief turns to anger as mourners chant ‘No Raila, No Peace’ at Karen home

What began as a peaceful gathering to mourn the former Prime Minister’s death quickly turned into an emotionally charged scene as hundreds of supporters — many waving ODM party colors and portraits of Odinga — expressed fury and disbelief over his passing.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — The grief that enveloped Raila Odinga’s Karen residence on Wednesday morphed into raw anger and defiance as a section of mourners broke into chants of “Ruto must go!” and “No Raila, no peace!” — slogans that echoed through the somber compound like thunderclaps of political grief.

The air was thick with tears and tension.

As the reality of his death set in, the chants grew louder, echoing decades of struggle that Odinga himself had come to symbolize.

“We cannot accept this news! Raila cannot just go like that!” cried a woman, tears streaming down her face.

“He fought for this country — and now who will fight for us?”

Some mourners refused to believe the news, insisting they would have to travel to India to confirm it for themselves.

“I must go to India! I am heading to India!” one supporter shouted.

“Raila is not gone, Raila is not gone!” another exclaimed.

“I don’t have parents — Raila was my father,” a woman said through sobs.

‘We’re finished without Baba’

Mourners huddled in small groups, some praying quietly while others sang liberation songs that once defined Odinga’s political journey. As the crowd swelled, the chants intensified, carrying across the fences and spilling onto the streets outside his Karen home.

“We are finished without Baba! He was our voice!” cried one man clutching a photo of Odinga to his chest, as others joined in rhythmic chants of “No Raila, no peace!”

Security officers stationed around the home struggled to maintain calm as emotions ran high. Though police did not intervene, their uneasy glances betrayed the tension in the air.

Inside the compound, family members and political leaders tried in vain to calm the crowd. Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga appealed for peace, urging supporters to honor Odinga’s legacy with dignity, but few could contain their anguish.

When Mama Ida Odinga appeared briefly outside the main house, a wave of sorrow rippled through the crowd — many fell silent for a moment before the chants reignited with even greater intensity.

Earlier in the day, President William Ruto had visited the home to condole with the family, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and senior officials.

Outside, traffic ground to a halt as more supporters arrived from across Nairobi and beyond. Makeshift vigils sprang up along the roadside, candles flickering beneath portraits of the late leader.

Across Odinga’s political strongholds in Kisumu, Siaya, and Homa Bay, similar scenes unfolded — processions, songs of mourning, and chants of resistance intertwined in a shared outpouring of grief.

For many, Wednesday was not just a day of mourning. It was the beginning of a reckoning — with grief, with history, and with a future suddenly uncertain without Baba.

