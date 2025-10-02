Ruto minister hails end to Kenya’s ‘misadventure’ in Haiti after UN vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 — Former Senior Economic Adviser to the President, Moses Kuria, has welcomed a UN mandate for a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Haiti, saying the move ends what he termed Kenya’s “misadventure” in the Caribbean nation.

Kuria praised the UNSC for adopting Resolution 2793, which authorizes the GSF for 12 months under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, effectively replacing the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) whose mandate lapses on October 2.

“I salute the UN Security Council for the resolution to set up a Global Force for Haiti. This should now put an end to the Kenyan unilateral mission and end the misadventure,” Kuria said Wednesday.

The outspoken former minister urged Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to redeploy the returning Kenyan officers to Nairobi’s streets to help address rising insecurity.

“I appeal to the Inspector General to deploy the returning forces to the streets of Nairobi to put an end to the daylight muggings and pickpocketings,” he added.

Kuria has been one of the most vocal critics of Kenya’s role in Haiti in recent weeks.

On September 24, he directly blamed former US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman for influencing what he described as Kenya’s “misadventure” in leading the MSS.

In a statement, Kuria alleged that Whitman, who served in Nairobi between 2022 and 2024, wielded disproportionate influence over Kenya’s foreign policy, including the deployment of police officers to Haiti.

“Ambassador Meg Whitman literally ruled Kenya for two years. The Haiti misadventure was one of the many personal decisions that she took. Anthony Blinken was hapless in her wake. Kenya will be paying the price for terrible Meg’s reign of terror for a long time to come,” Kuria claimed.

12 UNSC votes

He linked the MSS’s operational difficulties—including resource shortfalls and weak international support—to what he described as Whitman’s “unilateral decisions.”

Kuria further argued that the Trump administration’s admission that the MSS lacked a strong UN mandate was “only the tip of the iceberg.”

On Tuesday, the UNSC voted to establish the GSF with 12 members in favor and three abstentions—Russia, China, and Pakistan. None opposed. The UN Support Office and the Organization of American States (OAS) will support the force.

US Ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, said the resolution offers “hope” for Haiti, where armed gangs have captured large swathes of territory and destabilized the state.

“Despite laudable efforts, the international community failed to deliver a mission fit for purpose,” Waltz admitted, while praising Kenya and other MSS contributors for their sacrifices.

Kenya has deployed 735 police officers since October 2023, forming the backbone of the nearly 1,000-strong MSS.

However, Nairobi repeatedly complained about donor countries failing to provide promised equipment and financial support.

Unlike the MSS, which primarily supported the Haitian police, the GSF is mandated to conduct offensive anti-gang operations, protect critical infrastructure, and restore state control.

Its projected strength is expected to exceed 5,500 personnel—five times larger than the MSS.