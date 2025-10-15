Ruto Leads Government Delegation to Raila’s Home in Karen

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 — President William Ruto this afternoon led a government delegation to the Odinga family home in Karen to condole with Ida Odinga and the family following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in India.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and several Cabinet Secretaries.

Also at the residence were top ODM leaders — including Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna — and several MPs who gathered to pay their respects.

There was heavy security at the home as mourners filed in, wailing around the compound.

Earlier, the Head of State convened an extraordinary National Security Council meeting at State House, proceeding to Karen.

State House said the president will chair a special Cabinet meeting at 2:30 pm to deliberate on the next course of action following Odinga’s death.

Odinga had signed a working agreement with Ruto, which led to several ODM leaders being appointed to the Cabinet.

In Kisumu, thousands of locals took to the streets, bringing business to a standstill as they mourned Odinga, who was a powerful politician and national leader.