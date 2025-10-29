Ruto launches Elburgon social housing, breaks ground on 382 units in Marigat

NORTH Rift Region, Oct 29 — President William Ruto on Tuesday launched two Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) projects in Nakuru and Baringo counties, laying foundation stones for the Boma Yangu Michinda Social Housing project in Elburgon and a 382-unit development in Marigat.

In Elburgon, the Michinda project will deliver 2,680 units, expected to house more than 9,300 residents within the town centre of the farming community. “We are working with county governments to ensure every Kenyan has the opportunity to own a dignified living space as they work and trade. We are keen to deliver our promise and are currently implementing the AHP in 111 constituencies across the country,” the President said.

Residents said the development would spur growth and urbanisation, enabling more workers to find jobs locally and live in decent, affordable homes. The mixed-use Elburgon scheme comprises 680 studio units, 1,330 one-bedroom units and 670 two-bedroom units, alongside 35 shops. Amenities within a secured perimeter include green spaces, a children’s playground, underground water storage, classroom blocks, dormitories, school offices, a service building and paved parking.

President William Ruto lays a foundation stone at the Elburgon/Marigat AHP ground-breaking on 28 Oct 2025, marking the start of mixed-use housing developments. /COURTESY.

In Marigat, Baringo County, construction has begun on 382 units across a 4.45-acre site. “This programme is a key pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). For this project in Marigat, we have already engaged over 80 local workers on site, with numbers set to grow as implementation progresses. We have reserved contracts for door, window and fitting fabrication for local jua kali artisans, injecting millions of shillings into the informal economy,” the President said.

The Marigat project features studios and one- to three-room units under the social-housing typology; two- and three-bedroom options under affordable housing; and two- and three-bedroom units under the market typology. Planned facilities include a kindergarten, club house, social hall, commercial stalls, a borehole, pump houses, power reticulation, street lighting, paved parking and green spaces.

Both projects incorporate barrier-free access to shared amenities for women, the elderly and persons with disabilities, and feature energy-efficient designs, rainwater harvesting and native landscaping to support climate resilience.