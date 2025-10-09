Connect with us

Ruto Hails COMESA’s 30-Year Journey of Regional Transformation

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – President William Ruto celebrated COMESA as a transformative regional bloc that has advanced integration over the past three decades.

He made the remarks when he hosted Heads of State and Government from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) for a dinner at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

This year marks 30 years of remarkable progress in COMESA’s transformative journey towards regional integration,” President Ruto said.

The dinner was attended by Presidents Azali Assoumani of Comoros and Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Prime Ministers Russell Mmiso Dlamini of Eswatini and Mustafa Madbouly of Egypt.

Also present were African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Youssouf and COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe

The Head of State noted that COMESA member states take pride in their journey of courage, resilience, and partnership — a journey that has expanded markets, created opportunities, and strengthened regional unity in the face of challenges.

The President added that COMESA’s shared aspirations continue to propel the region toward a more inclusive and prosperous future.

He emphasized that at the 24th COMESA Summit of Heads of State, leaders will deliberate on driving change as committed partners shaping the next phase of Africa’s transformation.

