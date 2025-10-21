Ruto confirms preparations for 2025 national assessments are complete

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21- President William Ruto has confirmed that preparations for the 2025 national assessments are complete, assuring the country of a smooth examination season.

Speaking after a briefing by Ministry of Education officials, the Head of State called on the stakeholders in the education sector to commit to delivering credible and efficient examinations.

“We expect all stakeholders, including candidates, teachers, parents, invigilators and supervisors, to work together to make the examinations a success,” Ruto stated.

He emphasized that adequate resources and security measures are in place across the country.

This year marks a historic milestone in the education sector as the first cohort of Grade 9 learners will sit for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment.

Additionally, other candidates will sit the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, Kenya Integrated Learners Education Assessment, Kenya Pre-Vocation Level Education Assessment and Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education.

More than 996,000 candidates began taking their KCSE today.

According to the timetable released by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), the tests commenced with oral papers for subjects such as French, German, Arabic and Kenyan Sign Language.

Candidates will then sit for their practical examinations from October 22, 2025 and until October 31, 2025 respectively.

KNEC says written papers will begin from November 4 to November 21.