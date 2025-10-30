Ruto begins four-day Western Kenya tour, launches roads and hospital, inspects key projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – President William Ruto embarked on a four-day visit of Western Kenya counties on Thursday, launching road construction, opening a hospital and inspecting other development projects in the region.

The President began by opening the 124-bed Butere Level Four Hospital in Kakamega built by county funds.

He said the government has provided the facility with modern equipment worth KSh150 million under the National Equipment Services Programme.

He commended Governor Fernandes Barasa for completing the hospital started by his predecessor, now Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya.

“This hospital does not belong to Oparanya or Baraza, but to the people of Butere and Kakamega County,” he said.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Governor Barasa, CS Oparanya, Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, MPs and MCAs, among others.

The President announced that the government has allocated KSh1 billion to complete Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“In less than 10 months, we will have completed and equipped the referral hospital with modern equipment worth KSh500 million,” he said.

He added: “You will no longer be required to travel to Eldoret to access referral medical services at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. You’ll get the same services here.”

The President gave the greenlight for the construction of Kenya Medical Training College campus in Butere.

“MP Dindi Mwale, you now have authority to build the college. Go ahead, and if you get stuck along the way, I am always here to help,” he said.

President Ruto called on the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) to further improve the rate at which it makes medicines available in hospitals from.the current 68 per cent to 98 per cent by December 2025.

He urged residents of Kakamega to continue registering under the Social Health Authority (SHA) which, he said, is critical in planning purposes.

“I’m requesting you to register so that we can get accurate data to help us plan how to stock your hospitals with medicine and modern equipment,” he said.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, the President directed that 10 acres be excised from Kenya Railways land to build 1,500 housing units in Butere Constituency.

In Malava, he opened the Kenya Medical Training College campus and launched construction of the 22km Malava-Samitsi-Navakholo road.

He also drummed up support Mr David Ndakwa, who is the United Democratic Alliance’s flagbearer in next month’s Malava Constituency by-election.

President Ruto said Mr Ndakwa is best placed to carry on the legacy of former MP Malulu Injendi who died last February.

“Mr Injendi was my good friend with whom we did a lot of work. I urge you, the people of Malava, to give me this young man so that we can finish the work Injendi started,” he said.

At Pan Paper centre in Lugari Constituency, the President launched construction of the 34km Turbo-Sikhendu road, which will cost KSh3.6 billion. He also inspected the construction progress of the Pan Paper modern fresh produce market.

The road connects the four highly productive agricultural counties of Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia.

In Shinyalu, President Ruto launched construction of the 25km Kakamega Airstrip-Shinyalu-Chepsonoi road, which connects Kakamega and Nandi counties.

President Ruto said Western Kenya has lagged behind in development, pointing out that affirmative action is necessary to bring the region at par with others.

Consequently, the government is building 230km of roads in Kakamega County at a cost of KSh2.5 billion this financial year. Furthermore, the President said, the government has allocated KSh2.2 billion to connect 34,000 homesteads in the county

Additionally, he said, 10,000 affordable housing units will be built in the county at a cost of KSh20 billion in addition to 20 modern fresh produce markets.

Moreover, KSh1 billion has been set aside to complete Bukhungu Stadium whose construction has stalled for some years.

To deal with the many infrastructure needs nationally, President Ruto underscored the urgent need for the proposed National Infrastructure Fund, saying it will accelerate the road network .

“To build enough roads in all regions of Kenya, we need a new approach. Through the National Infrastructure Fund, we would raise KSh1.5 trillion which will be enough to build the roads in all parts of the country,” he said.