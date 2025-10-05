Ruto ally signals shift to Gachagua-Kalonzo alliance after UDA fallout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has sparked speculation about a possible political shift from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the opposition.

The MP, in a post on his social media pages, shared photos of himself meeting former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — two key figures in the emerging opposition alliance seeking to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

“Some things [are] better left unannounced because they [are] meant to [be] discovered,” he wrote. “Happy to be sipping tea in the company of great, wise men.”

The outspoken legislator, elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, has increasingly accused the party of intolerance and attempts to frustrate him as he eyes the Mombasa governorship in 2027.

He has clashed with UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, also positioning himself for Mombasa Governorship, accusing him of sidelining independent-minded leaders and promoting factional politics.

Vocal critic

Ali has in recent months emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the government from within President Ruto’s camp.

He has condemned the administration’s handling of the Gen Z-led protests, sparked by high taxes in the 2024 Finance Bill and governance concerns.

During the demonstrations, Ali urged dialogue and restraint, warning that the government’s heavy-handed response risked further alienating the youth.

He also cautioned against the infiltration of the protests by political actors seeking to destabilize the country, insisting constitutional means as a path to reforms rather than chaos.

Anti-impeachment stance

The Nyali legislator was among the few UDA MPs who opposed the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in 2024, describing the motion as politically motivated.

He argued that Gachagua was being unfairly targeted for holding independent views and accused some State House operatives of orchestrating the move to consolidate power.

His defense of Gachagua deepened speculation that the two share a political understanding — a perception reinforced by their latest meeting alongside Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ali’s latest remarks may signal an early move toward the newly formed opposition front led by Gachagua and Kalonzo, which aims to challenge President Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

The movement has been courting disillusioned Kenya Kwanza legislators and positioning itself as a coalition for reform, inclusivity, and economic justice.

Ali, however, has not made any formal declaration of defection.