Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali shared undated images on his meetings with Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka/Mohammed Ali on X

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto ally signals shift to Gachagua-Kalonzo alliance after UDA fallout

The outspoken legislator, elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, has increasingly accused the party of intolerance and attempts to frustrate him as he eyes the Mombasa governorship in 2027.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has sparked speculation about a possible political shift from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the opposition.

The MP, in a post on his social media pages, shared photos of himself meeting former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — two key figures in the emerging opposition alliance seeking to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Some things [are] better left unannounced because they [are] meant to [be] discovered,” he wrote. “Happy to be sipping tea in the company of great, wise men.”

The outspoken legislator, elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, has increasingly accused the party of intolerance and attempts to frustrate him as he eyes the Mombasa governorship in 2027.

He has clashed with UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, also positioning himself for Mombasa Governorship, accusing him of sidelining independent-minded leaders and promoting factional politics.

Vocal critic

Ali has in recent months emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the government from within President Ruto’s camp.

He has condemned the administration’s handling of the Gen Z-led protests, sparked by high taxes in the 2024 Finance Bill and governance concerns.

During the demonstrations, Ali urged dialogue and restraint, warning that the government’s heavy-handed response risked further alienating the youth.

He also cautioned against the infiltration of the protests by political actors seeking to destabilize the country, insisting constitutional means as a path to reforms rather than chaos.

Anti-impeachment stance

The Nyali legislator was among the few UDA MPs who opposed the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in 2024, describing the motion as politically motivated.

He argued that Gachagua was being unfairly targeted for holding independent views and accused some State House operatives of orchestrating the move to consolidate power.

His defense of Gachagua deepened speculation that the two share a political understanding — a perception reinforced by their latest meeting alongside Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ali’s latest remarks may signal an early move toward the newly formed opposition front led by Gachagua and Kalonzo, which aims to challenge President Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

The movement has been courting disillusioned Kenya Kwanza legislators and positioning itself as a coalition for reform, inclusivity, and economic justice.

Ali, however, has not made any formal declaration of defection.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila faults ‘struggling’ opposition over health rumours, declares continued support for Ruto

Raila’s Press Secretary Dennis Onyango said the misinformation was part of a coordinated smear campaign led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader...

2 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

PAG excites Ruto with ‘uplifting’ sermon, President asks other churches to learn

Speaking during the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Church’s centenary celebrations in Nyang’ori, Vihiga County, Ruto praised the day’s message as “uplifting,” contrasting it...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDU plots Wamatangi ouster as Kiambu health crisis deepens, asks Ruto to step in

The union warned it will mobilize a nationwide solidarity strike unless grievances raised by its Kiambu members are addressed within 14 days.

4 hours ago
The *Echoes of War* play unsettled President Ruto and his administration with its portrayal of how they handle national affairs. The *Echoes of War* play unsettled President Ruto and his administration with its portrayal of how they handle national affairs.

CHURCH & POLITICS

‘Where is my praise?’: Ruto demands recognition for Sh10m donation that split PAG leadership

Ruto accused the church of failing to acknowledge his past support — a move he said could affect his willingness to continue funding religious...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto touts free ID replacement, says govt keen on youth registering as voters

The President explained that the fee was introduced to discourage abuse of the service by citizens who, after receiving IDs for free, would lose...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s industrial champion Kuria says the dream is dead

Kuria lamented that the “ambitious” industrial projects he initiated — including County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and Export Processing...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names Rights Commission Chairperson after rejection by previous appointee

President Ruto stated that Ogangah will serve for a six-year term, in accordance with Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt adopts whole-of-government approach ahead of NYOTA program rollout

The President explained that this measure is meant to guarantee smooth and transparent implementation of the programme. 

2 days ago