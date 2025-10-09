Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

Recycled EV batteries add spark to industry

In the production workshop of Battery Science and Technology in Tianjin, old EV batteries undergo a transformation when they arrive. Through dismantling, crushing, and purification, over 95 percent of lithium elements are extracted and turned into new battery materials.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 9 — China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle market is providing major opportunities for battery recyclers who are adding to the industry’s green credentials.

In the production workshop of Battery Science and Technology in Tianjin, old EV batteries undergo a transformation when they arrive. Through dismantling, crushing, and purification, over 95 percent of lithium elements are extracted and turned into new battery materials.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Black powder is a key material in battery recycling, accounting for about 63 percent. It can be used to extract raw materials like lithium carbonate and lithium iron phosphate,” said Fu Qiang, president of Battery Science & Technology, which was founded in 2020.

The company processes 10,000 metric tons of waste batteries annually, producing around 6,000 tons of black powder, from which about 130 tons of lithium carbonate can be extracted, he said.

“For recycled power batteries, we first dismantle them, then crush them to produce black powder — a powdery material containing valuable metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium. We also recover reusable nonferrous metals like copper and aluminum,” Fu said.

In the workshop, new energy vehicle battery packs — typically weighing 120 kilograms and taken from underneath the vehicle — are sorted upon arrival.

Those with intact structures are repurposed for lighting, low-speed EVs, tools, and toys, while damaged ones are dismantled and crushed to recover materials like copper, and aluminum.

“Our battery recycling process achieves a material recovery rate of over 90 percent, with lithium-to-lithium carbonate recovery nearing 95 percent, far exceeding European Union standards. The purification and recycling technologies were independently developed in China,” Fu added.

Best green approach

According to Fu, there are three main methods for producing lithium carbonate — the raw material for battery electrodes.

However, recycling the black powder released from spent batteries and recovering lithium carbonate is the best green approach, he said. “During processing, the carbon emissions per unit of lithium carbonate can be cut by 30 percent, so it better meets low-carbon requirements and offers a clear advantage,” he said.

The volume of lithium batteries in circulation on the Chinese market reached 1,300 GWh in 2024, Fu said.

“It is expected that a peak in battery retirement will occur in 2026, with an annual increase of 30 GWh thereafter. Based on projections, by 2040 China will be able to achieve self-sufficiency in lithium through the recycling and reuse of these waste batteries,” he said.

The company uses automated and mechanized processes to avoid safety hazards associated with manual operations, and has invested more than 200 million yuan in environmental protection facilities.

Tianjin Battery Science & Technology has cooperated with EVE Energy Co in Huizhou, Guangdong province, to build a factory in Europe. In the future, it hopes to cooperate with foreign companies to optimize the technology for purifying lithium carbonate from black powder, Fu said.

The company is located in China’s first national-level economic development zone in Tianjin. The circular economy park has four major sectors: scrapped vehicle dismantling, waste appliance recycling, used battery processing, and high-end material separation and manufacturing.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

‘Chicken steak brother’ turns small city into instant hit

The popularity of Li and his street stand has helped to boost the growth of tourism in Jingdezhen, a city renowned for its ceramic...

33 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China imposes stringent export controls on core rare earth technologies

Approved by the State Council, the new measures, revealed on Thursday, mandate that overseas organizations and individuals must obtain a dual-use item export license...

7 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s holiday travel rush sets records

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 2.43 billion cross-regional trips were made between Oct 1 and Wednesday, averaging 304 million trips a day.

7 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

‘Leaving with dignity’: Rise in death education leads China’s efforts to confront the taboo

The rise of death education is manifested at multiple levels: nationwide pilot programs for hospice care hospitals, the promotion of the "living will" initiatives...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Ancient find reveals secrets of lamp fuels

Using high-sensitivity techniques, researchers discovered traces of fuel in the lamp — a surprising blend of linseed oil, mutton tallow and beeswax — that...

19 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

IEA: Renewable power set to double by 2030

Renewables 2025, the IEA's latest forecast, predicts a 4,600 gigawatt increase in global renewable power capacity by 2030, equivalent to the combined power generation...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s electrification rate rises on green efforts

The annual report on electrification development in China compiled by the China Electricity Council revealed that the country's electrification rate reached 28.8 percent in...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese Premier eyes stronger ties in DPRK visit

The three-day visit marks the most senior Chinese official's visit to the neighboring country since 2019.

1 day ago