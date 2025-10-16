Connect with us

After the airport ceremony, the body will be transported to Parliament Buildings for public viewing from 12 noon to 5 pm, before being taken to Lee Funeral Home ahead of Friday’s State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

RAO001, KQ flight ferrying Raila Odinga’s body, touches down at JKIA

The aircraft, which departed Kochi, India, earlier Thursday, changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 upon entering Kenyan airspace in a symbolic tribute to the late opposition leader.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The Kenya Airways flight RAO001, carrying the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, has landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

President William Ruto is leading the State reception, joined by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, senior government officials, and members of the Odinga family, in a solemn ceremony marking Odinga’s final return home.

The aircraft, which departed Kochi, India, earlier Thursday, changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 upon entering Kenyan airspace in a symbolic tribute to the late opposition leader.

KQ203 changes call sign to RAO001 as Raila Odinga’s body enters Kenyan airspace » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

After the airport ceremony, the body will be transported to Parliament Buildings for public viewing from 12 noon to 5 pm, before being taken to Lee Funeral Home ahead of Friday’s State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium.

LIVE: President Ruto leads State Reception of Raila Odinga’s body at JKIA » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday at his Bondo home in Siaya County, following arrangements made by the National Funeral Committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kindiki and Senator Oburu Oginga.

