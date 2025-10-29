Connect with us

Raila Odinga

Kenya

Raila’s X account taken over by RAO foundation after his death

The RAO Foundation has taken over the late Raila Odinga’s official X account to preserve his legacy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – The official X account of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, @RailaOdinga, is now being managed by The RAO Foundation, the organisation established to preserve his legacy following his death in 2025.

“@RailaOdinga is now managed by The RAO Foundation in honor of the legacy of the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, CGH. Father, Prime Minister, Enigma, Hero, Baba. 1945–2025.”

The most recent activity on the account was a retweet of a post by Raila Odinga Jr., his last-born son, thanking Kenyans for standing with the family during his coronation as head of the Odinga family.

The traditional ceremony took place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the family’s Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County, four days after Raila’s burial.

The RAO Foundation is expected to use the account to share memories of the former Prime Minister, celebrate his fight for democracy, and continue his push for justice, good leadership, and unity in Kenya.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, after spending over 40 years serving the country and standing up for the people.

