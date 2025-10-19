Raila’s sister condemns Kasarani shootings, faults dishonourable police conduct

BONDO, Kenya, Oct 19 — The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sister, Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Oranga, has condemned the police for opening fire on mourners during the public viewing of Odinga’s body at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium.

Speaking during Raila’s final funeral service at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo on Sunday, Dr. Wenwa said the violent incident dishonored the memory of a man who devoted his life to peace, justice, and compassion.

“Raila was magnanimous. He was forgiving. So what I want to say is that, because I know the overwhelming love that Raila received, he is very happy. But because he was so compassionate, I’m sure the only thing that would make him unhappy is that some of the people who came to receive him back got hurt by our security organs,” she said.

Dr. Wenwa criticized the use of excessive force by police, saying well-trained officers should be capable of managing large crowds without resorting to deadly means.

“I know you are supposed to be peaceful, but even our security organs — surely, you are well-trained. You should be able to control a rowdy crowd without killing them, without shooting them, without hurting them,” she said.

“So as a tribute and respect for Raila, let that be the last time that such a thing happens. I think that will be a befitting remembrance for him.”

Her remarks came amid widespread outrage over the police shooting that left at least three people dead and several others injured on Thursday, when chaos erupted during the public viewing of Odinga’s body.

Kasarani chaos

According to eyewitnesses, the violence began shortly after 3pm when crowds surged toward the VIP dais, where the veteran opposition leader’s body was lying in state.

Police responded with live ammunition and tear gas, sending mourners fleeing in panic.

Human rights group Vocal Africa has since confirmed the identities of some victims, including Evans Onyango Kiche, a 40-year-old father of three, and Vincent Otieno Ogutu, who also leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

“This is Mzee Meshack Okode weeping after seeing the body of his son, Vincent Otieno Ogutu, who was shot and killed today [Thursday] at Kasarani Stadium,” the organization posted, alongside a video showing the grieving father.

The government is yet to issue an official statement on the incident, which has sparked calls for an independent investigation and accountability for the officers involved.

Thursday’s chaos followed earlier disorder at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where supporters attempted to access Odinga’s body upon its arrival from India.

The public viewing was later relocated from Parliament Buildings to Kasarani Stadium to accommodate the massive crowds that had gathered to pay their last respects to the man who defined Kenya’s democratic struggle for decades.