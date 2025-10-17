Raila’s body departs Nyayo for overnight stay at Lee ahead of Kisumu flight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Raila Odinga’s body departed Nyayo Stadium for Lee Funeral Home on Friday evening following a public viewing at the end of the State Funeral for Kenya’s former Prime Minister.

The flag-draped casket left in a private hearse accompanied escorted by military outriders.

Earlier, plans had indicated that the body would be taken to his Karen residence for a night vigil. However, the ODM Party announced the National Funeral Committee had revised the program, confirming that the remains would instead be preserved at Lee Funeral Home ahead of Saturday’s continuation of funeral events.

Thousands of mourners filled Nyayo Stadium throughout the day for the emotional service and public viewing, which was extended to 5pm to accommodate the large crowds who turned up to pay their final respects.

On Saturday, the body will be airlifted to Kisumu, where residents of the lakeside city are expected to gather in their thousands to bid farewell to the man many affectionately called Baba, before his burial in Bondo on Sunday.