Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

On Saturday, the body will be airlifted to Kisumu, where residents of the lakeside city are expected to gather in their thousands to bid farewell to the man many affectionately called Baba, before his burial in Bondo on Sunday/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body departs Nyayo for overnight stay at Lee ahead of Kisumu flight

Thousands of mourners filled Nyayo Stadium throughout the day for the emotional service and public viewing, which was extended to 5pm to accommodate the large crowds who turned up to pay their final respects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Raila Odinga’s body departed Nyayo Stadium for Lee Funeral Home on Friday evening following a public viewing at the end of the State Funeral for Kenya’s former Prime Minister.

The flag-draped casket left in a private hearse accompanied escorted by military outriders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, plans had indicated that the body would be taken to his Karen residence for a night vigil. However, the ODM Party announced the National Funeral Committee had revised the program, confirming that the remains would instead be preserved at Lee Funeral Home ahead of Saturday’s continuation of funeral events.

Thousands of mourners filled Nyayo Stadium throughout the day for the emotional service and public viewing, which was extended to 5pm to accommodate the large crowds who turned up to pay their final respects.

On Saturday, the body will be airlifted to Kisumu, where residents of the lakeside city are expected to gather in their thousands to bid farewell to the man many affectionately called Baba, before his burial in Bondo on Sunday.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

A Cabinet Secretary adrift: Murkomen’s moment of national embarrassment

Footage widely circulated online showed CS Murkomen appearing helpless — desperately pleading with armed police officers to stop firing tear gas and live rounds...

49 minutes ago

Kenya

Body of Raila to remain at Lee funeral home overnight

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a change in the funeral program for the late former Prime Minister...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, mourners honour Raila with emotional rendition of ‘Jamaica Farewell’

As the soft, nostalgic melody filled the air, the crowd — including foreign dignitaries, regional leaders, and citizens from across the country — joined...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights group identifies 2 Kasarani shooting victims

Vocal Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid said the deceased was identified as Evans Onyango Kiche, a 40-year-old husband and father of three.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hails Raila as leader ‘irrevocably stubborn in pursuit of justice and unity’

Ruto described Odinga as a patriot who lived for Kenya and gave more to the nation than most ever could — enduring imprisonment, exile,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Loss, and lawlessness: Raila’s return exposes gaps in security planning

In an unprecedented lapse, hundreds of motorcyclists — normally barred from entering airport grounds — rode freely into JKIA, with some reaching the airside...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I owe you’: Ruto recalls Raila’s post-protest role in steadying his administration

President Ruto reflected on his long and eventful political journey with Odinga, describing him as both a mentor and a formidable rival whose contribution...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru vows to defend Raila’s legacy in fiery funeral speech at Nyayo

The former president likened Odinga to Africa’s liberation icons such as Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Julius Nyerere, and Kwame Nkrumah — leaders...

4 hours ago