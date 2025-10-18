Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 18 – The body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga arrived at the Kisumu International Airport on Saturday morning to a hero’s welcome, ahead of public viewing in the lakeside city.

A sea of humanity lined the streets, waving twigs the traditional Luo symbol of mourning as chants of “Baba! Baba!” rent the air.

Many were overcome with emotion, weeping openly as the casket bearing the veteran opposition leader made its way to the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground for viewing.

From dawn, chaotic but deeply moving scenes unfolded.

Men, women, and youth braved the heat, some carrying portraits of Raila, others replaying his old campaign songs through portable speakers.

Shops along Oginga Odinga Street remained shuttered as Kisumu came to a standstill in honour of the man they called “the son of the lake.”

For many, this was not just the mourning of a political titan but of a father figure and liberator whose voice championed democracy and the struggles of the common mwananchi for decades.

“Ni uchungu sana… it’s like losing our own blood,” said 57-year-old John Atieno, struggling to hold back tears. “We have never known another leader like him. This is our father.”

The viewing, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., gives residents a chance to pay their final respects before Raila’s body is transported by road to his rural home in Bondo for an overnight stay ahead of Sunday’s burial.

To maintain order, security forces have restricted access to six of the 13 stands at the Sports Ground, learning from the chaos that marred the viewing in Nairobi earlier this week.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the Kisumu event would remain apolitical.

“Today is for the people. There will be no speeches only time for wananchi to view the body and pay their respects,” he stated.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o urged residents to uphold peace and dignity in honour of Raila’s enduring legacy, saying any unrest would dishonour the farewell of an icon who embodied Kenya’s democratic spirit.