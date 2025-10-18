Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, places her father’s iconic Panama hat on his casket upon her arrival in India on Thursday morning.

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body arrives at his Opodo farm ahead of tomorrow’s burial

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived at his Opoda farm in Bondo for an overnight stay after public viewing in Kisumu ahead of the burial set for tomorrow.

The body was transported to Bondo after the public viewing at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium ended at exactly 3 p.m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officers stationed at the venue closed access to the queue, signaling the final chapter of the nation’s collective farewell in Kisumu.

The government, through interior principal secretary Raymond Omollo has earlier announced an extension of time if the queue was long.

For hours, thousands had lined up patiently, young and old, dressed in somber colors, many clutching portraits or waving miniature flags.

Some wept openly, others stood silently, heads bowed in respect as they marched past the casket.

Speaking earlier at the family home, Ida Odinga, his wife made an emotional appeal.

“Let us honour his legacy with peace, not just in these days of mourning, but in how we move forward as a country.”

Leaders from across the political spectrum had already begun to arrive, each paying their respects in ways that mirrored their regions and cultures.

Among them was Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who led a delegation that handed over herds of cattle to the Odinga family.

Local elders, spiritual leaders, and citizens of every walk of life are converging in Bondo ahead of the burial.

The organization in Kisumu was also credited to the youths, some who volunteered to work alongside security officers to create law and order.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila’s body to be flown to Bondo as Public Viewing extended beyond 3pm

Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, made the announcement at the stadium while addressing the press.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vision 2030 DG Mwige mourns Raila as a transformational leader

Mwige said Odinga’s contribution to Kenya transcended politics, shaping the nation’s history, governance, and long-term development blueprint.

8 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s body arrives in Kisumu as thousands turn out for final farewell

A tearful Kisumu stood still as Raila Odinga’s body arrived for final viewing, with thousands lining the streets to honour the late opposition icon...

9 hours ago

Africa

Obama mourns Raila as true champion of democracy

Ex-US President Barack Obama has eulogised Raila Odinga as a true champion of democracy and freedom, praising his selfless service to Kenya.

9 hours ago

Kenya

Body of Raila to remain at Lee funeral home overnight

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a change in the funeral program for the late former Prime Minister...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers warned against humiliating learners who lack basic necessities

David Mulei noted that there were incidents where children from underprivileged backgrounds were being humiliated in classrooms, school parades and staff rooms.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways Adds More Flights to Kisumu Ahead of Raila burial

The national carrier said it will operate extra flights on Friday and Saturday and upgrade several others to larger Boeing 737 aircraft through Monday...

1 day ago