Raila’s body arrives at his Opodo farm ahead of tomorrow’s burial

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived at his Opoda farm in Bondo for an overnight stay after public viewing in Kisumu ahead of the burial set for tomorrow.

The body was transported to Bondo after the public viewing at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium ended at exactly 3 p.m.

Officers stationed at the venue closed access to the queue, signaling the final chapter of the nation’s collective farewell in Kisumu.

The government, through interior principal secretary Raymond Omollo has earlier announced an extension of time if the queue was long.

For hours, thousands had lined up patiently, young and old, dressed in somber colors, many clutching portraits or waving miniature flags.

Some wept openly, others stood silently, heads bowed in respect as they marched past the casket.

Speaking earlier at the family home, Ida Odinga, his wife made an emotional appeal.

“Let us honour his legacy with peace, not just in these days of mourning, but in how we move forward as a country.”

Leaders from across the political spectrum had already begun to arrive, each paying their respects in ways that mirrored their regions and cultures.

Among them was Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who led a delegation that handed over herds of cattle to the Odinga family.

Local elders, spiritual leaders, and citizens of every walk of life are converging in Bondo ahead of the burial.

The organization in Kisumu was also credited to the youths, some who volunteered to work alongside security officers to create law and order.