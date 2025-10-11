Connect with us

Raila Odinga is recuperating in India, Oburu Denies Critical Illness reports

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – ODM leader Raila Odinga is recuperating in India after a brief period of illness, his elder brother and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, has clarified.

Addressing reporters who sought clarification, Oburu downplayed speculation over the health of the former Prime Minister and went on to dismiss claims circulating in the social media outlets suggesting that Raila is in critical condition.

“I want to tell you that Raila is up and about and he is just like any other human being. He was in disposed a little and he is now recuperating and resting but he was not in those conditions which have been put in the press,” he said.

The clarification comes amid unverified reports claiming that the former Prime Minister had been airlifted and admitted to an intensive care unit while abroad.

Oburu urged the public to remain calm and assured Kenyans that Raila will be in the country soon.

” I want to tell you that very soon you will see him back home. I also wanted to verify that he is in India,” the Siaya Senator said.

