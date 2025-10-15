NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is dead.

Odinga died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in India.

Official sources have confirmed to Capital FM that he passed on at about 9 pm at a hospital in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam in India following a heart attack.

Following Odinga’s death, President William Ruto has convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council at 10:30 a.m.

State House says the president will also chair a special cabinet meeting at 2:30 pm.

This is a developing news story…