Raila instructed ODM to Support Broad-Based Govt: Wanga

Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagements, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in the spirit of national unity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has revealed that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s final wish was for his party to remain in the broad-based government alongside President William Ruto.

Speaking during Odinga’s funeral ceremony in Bondo on Saturday, Wanga said the ODM leader, in his last public engagements, made a conscious decision to align the opposition party with the ruling coalition in the spirit of national unity.

“The last instructions he left us with and with a very clear mind was that he made a conscious decision to join the broad-based government,” said Wanga.

“As a people and as a party, that is where we will stand.”

Her remarks were echoed by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, who assured supporters that ODM would remain united despite speculation of an internal collapse following Raila’s death.

 “Many are expecting the downfall of ODM. I want to assure the people of Kenya that ODM will remain united in honour of Raila Odinga,” said Ledama.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, Raila’s younger sister, also emphasized that unity was her brother’s dying wish.

“Raila told me the day before he died that ODM must be united and strong. We cannot have another ODM being led by a few people and another faction on the other side who think they own the party,” she said.

“We are going to go to any negotiation with a strong, united one ODM.”

Her statement comes amid months of internal tension within ODM over the proposed partnership with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The debate has exposed deep ideological rifts: while some senior members back the move as a step toward political stability and inclusivity, a youthful faction led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has denounced it as a betrayal of ODM’s reformist legacy.

Raila’s passing now leaves ODM at a political crossroads balancing his legacy of opposition-driven reform with a pragmatic approach to governance.

Odinga, 80, died of cardiac arrest while receiving treatment in Kochi, India.

His death marks the end of an era for Kenya’s opposition politics and ushers in an uncertain phase for ODM, which must now decide whether to sustain its independence or embrace collaboration under the broad-based government framework.

