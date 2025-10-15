Raila has always been the glue that held our country together: Atwoli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has described Orange Democratic Leader the late Raila Odinga as the glue that held Kenya together during moments of political misunderstanding.

In a statement, Atwoli stated that the former Prime Minister consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans.

“The passing of Raila Odinga at a time when Kenya was yearning for unity is a big blow to our country. Raila has always been the glue that held our country together during moments of political misunderstanding,” he stated.

Atwoli remembered him as a man who Kenyans will remember for years to come.

“Indeed, many of our current leaders, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and several members of the Cabinet, are, in many ways, Raila’s political students, shaped by his mentorship and influence.”

He expressed hope that Odinga’s death will bring Kenya together now and for posterity.

“Having been very close to Raila Odinga and being the last person he served in his office before leaving for India for treatment, I will forever cherish his trust in me and his unwavering commitment to the Kenyan workers. Pole to my sister Ida Odinga and the entire Odinga family,” he stated.

Odinga, fondly known as Baba to millions of his supporters, passed away on Wednesday morning.

His passing marks the end of an era for a man who stood at the center of Kenya’s political life for more than four decades.

A freedom fighter, reformist, and five-time presidential contender who came closer than anyone else to power without ever holding it.

To many, Raila Odinga will forever be remembered as “The President Kenya never had.”