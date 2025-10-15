Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila has always been the glue that held our country together: Atwoli

Atwoli stated that the former Prime Minister consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has described Orange Democratic Leader the late Raila Odinga as the glue that held Kenya together during moments of political misunderstanding.

In a statement, Atwoli stated that the former Prime Minister consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The passing of Raila Odinga at a time when Kenya was yearning for unity is a big blow to our country. Raila has always been the glue that held our country together during moments of political misunderstanding,” he stated.

Atwoli remembered him as a man who Kenyans will remember for years to come.

“Indeed, many of our current leaders, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and several members of the Cabinet, are, in many ways, Raila’s political students, shaped by his mentorship and influence.”

He expressed hope that Odinga’s death will bring Kenya together now and for posterity.

“Having been very close to Raila Odinga and being the last person he served in his office before leaving for India for treatment, I will forever cherish his trust in me and his unwavering commitment to the Kenyan workers. Pole to my sister Ida Odinga and the entire Odinga family,” he stated.

Odinga, fondly known as Baba to millions of his supporters, passed away on Wednesday morning.

His passing marks the end of an era for a man who stood at the center of Kenya’s political life for more than four decades.

A freedom fighter, reformist, and five-time presidential contender who came closer than anyone else to power without ever holding it.

To many, Raila Odinga will forever be remembered as “The President Kenya never had.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula adjourns House as Ruto chairs key security session on Raila death

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula invoked his authority under Standing Order 1 to halt House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon...

17 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya mourns Raila ‘The President’ it never had

He dreamed of a better Kenya, fought for it, and inspired millions yet he never sat at State House. Raila is gone but his...

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto chairs National Security Council following Raila’s death

According to State House, the meeting was scheduled for 10.30am, to be followed by a special Cabinet session at 2.30pm as the government begins...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga, Githu Muigai describe Raila as a Patriot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Following the death of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, a cross section of leaders have described him...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80

Raila, who died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment in India, was a towering figure in the country’s democratic journey — admired and contested...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwandan Community in Kenya hosts inaugural cultural gala celebrating unity and Heritage

Speaking during the gala, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. Ernest Rwamucyo, commended the initiative as an important step in strengthening both cultural and...

8 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Rachel Ruto Launches Kitchen Garden Drive in Samburu to Tackle Hunger and Malnutrition

Under the theme “Building Resilient Households, Schools, and Communities,” the program aligns with President William Ruto’s vision of a food-secure Kenya.

8 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Ex-Nairobi City Water official charged with forgery of KCSE Certificate

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the former NCWSC employee after investigations established that he presented a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)...

10 hours ago