Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

Kenya

Raila flight becomes most tracked worldwide ahead of arrival

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – The Kenya Airways flight KQA203 carrying the remains of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has become one of the most tracked flights worldwide, according to Flightradar24.

Nearly 21,000 people were actively monitoring the flight’s progress, and the number continues to rise as Kenyans and well-wishers around the world follow its journey in real time.

The flight is scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9:30 a.m., where President William Ruto will receive the body of the veteran leader.

