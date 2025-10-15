Rachel Ruto Launches Kitchen Garden Drive in Samburu to Tackle Hunger and Malnutrition

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has called on schools and households to embrace kitchen gardens as a sustainable solution to hunger and malnutrition, launching the National Mama Kitchen Garden Programme at Kisima Girls Secondary School in Samburu County.

Speaking during the county rollout, Mrs. Ruto said the initiative offers practical, locally adapted ways to boost food security in communities affected by drought and climate change.

“Here in Samburu, where food insecurity is felt so deeply, kitchen gardens thrive on indigenous crops, require little space and water, and can flourish even in the harshest conditions,” she said.

Under the theme “Building Resilient Households, Schools, and Communities,” the program aligns with President William Ruto’s vision of a food-secure Kenya.

“This initiative reflects his vision for a Kenya where every household and every school plays a role in ending hunger, restoring our environment, and building prosperity from the ground up,” she added.

Mrs. Ruto emphasized that the program is about more than just gardens. “It is about ensuring no child goes to school hungry, that households have access to nutritious food, and that women and youth find economic power in the soil beneath their feet,” she said.

She also shared the revival of 4K Clubs to teach children sustainable farming practices.

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit pledged support for the program, directing the agriculture department to work closely with Mama Doing Good. PS Agriculture Kiprono Ronoh said the ministry plans to scale the initiative nationwide, and ensure that every school adopts the kitchen garden initiative.

Elizabeth Koskei, CEO of Mama Doing Good, highlighted the urgency: “Thirty-five percent of our children are malnourished. Kitchen gardens may look small, but together they will have a ripple effect. Great things aren’t done by impulse; they are done through a series of small things brought together.”

Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, Acting CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital, praised the health benefits, noting that kitchen gardens bring nutritional balance to meat-heavy diets in pastoral communities.

Mrs. Ruto commended the County First Ladies Association for supporting grassroots implementation, urging counties to continue empowering women.