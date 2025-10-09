Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

Qatar confirms Hamas-Israel truce

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told the media early Wednesday Beijing time that mediators have agreed on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the plan’s first phase.

Published

BEIJING, China, Oct 9 — Qatar, a key mediator, has confirmed the truce between Hamas and Israel previously announced by United States President Donald Trump, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told the media early Wednesday Beijing time that mediators have agreed on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the plan’s first phase.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Hamas and Israel had both signed off on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote.

He thanked mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for the “historic and unprecedented event”.

Also confirming the deal, Hamas called on Trump, Arab mediators and international parties to “compel the occupation government [Israel] to fully implement the agreement’s requirements”, Al Jazeera news reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed what he called “a great day for Israel”, saying he will “convene the government” on Thursday to “approve the agreement and bring all our precious kidnapped people home”.

However, Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least eight Palestinians and injured 61 more on Wednesday, according to the enclave’s health authorities.

The talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, were held between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top aide Ron Dermer, and representatives from a number of Palestinian groups, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Islamic Jihad, the Saudi Gazette reported.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

How China’s robotaxis jumped to top of ranks worldwide

The leading Chinese autonomous driving company has formed a strategic partnership with Qatar's national transport company, Mowasalat, to advance autonomous driving technology and vehicle...

September 30, 2025

Featured

Explainer: Palestine’s quest for full recognition and the road ahead

On Monday, France and Saudi Arabia co-chaired a high-level United Nations summit to revive momentum for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The...

September 23, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi: Win-win results key for China-US ties

Washington urged to provide open, fair business environment for Chinese firms

September 21, 2025

Headlines

Deal is done to keep TikTok in the US, says Trump

The social media platform, which is run by Chinese company ByteDance, was told it had to sell its US operations or risk being shut...

September 17, 2025

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Israel launches ground offensive on Gaza City

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "powerful operation" had been launched against Hamas's "last major stronghold" amid sharp criticism from the UK and...

September 16, 2025

Headlines

Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione

In a written ruling, Carro said that the allegations against Mangione did not meet the definition of terrorism under state law.

September 16, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, US reach basic consensus on TikTok – China Daily

Beijing has made it clear that it will not pursue any deal that compromises China's core principles, the interests of Chinese companies, or international...

September 16, 2025

DRUG TRAFFICKING

US destroys alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing three

This morning, on my orders, US military forces conducted a second kinetic strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists," Trump...

September 16, 2025