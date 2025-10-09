Qatar confirms Hamas-Israel truce

BEIJING, China, Oct 9 — Qatar, a key mediator, has confirmed the truce between Hamas and Israel previously announced by United States President Donald Trump, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told the media early Wednesday Beijing time that mediators have agreed on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the plan’s first phase.

On Tuesday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Hamas and Israel had both signed off on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote.

He thanked mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for the “historic and unprecedented event”.

Also confirming the deal, Hamas called on Trump, Arab mediators and international parties to “compel the occupation government [Israel] to fully implement the agreement’s requirements”, Al Jazeera news reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed what he called “a great day for Israel”, saying he will “convene the government” on Thursday to “approve the agreement and bring all our precious kidnapped people home”.

However, Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least eight Palestinians and injured 61 more on Wednesday, according to the enclave’s health authorities.

The talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, were held between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top aide Ron Dermer, and representatives from a number of Palestinian groups, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Islamic Jihad, the Saudi Gazette reported.

