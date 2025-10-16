Connect with us

Public viewing of Raila’s body gets underway at Kasarani 5 hours behind schedule

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The public viewing of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body is finally underway at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani — five hours behind schedule.

President William Ruto is leading the ceremony, accompanied by Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thousands of mourners filled the stadium terraces, waving flags and portraits of the late ODM leader as the solemn procession enters the arena under tight security.

A deadly confrontation ensued as as the supporters defied crowd control measures prompting the lobbing of teargas with at least four people reported dead.

The delay followed chaotic scenes earlier in the day at Parliament Buildings, where access confusion and surging crowds forced authorities to move the viewing to the larger venue.

Heartbreak and disorder: Thousands storm JKIA disrupting Raila State Reception » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the stadium, with both uniformed and plainclothes officers maintaining order as the viewing continues into the afternoon.

