Public Health PS Mary Muthoni outlines festive-season health measures with tightened disease surveillance

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has outlined the government’s renewed commitment to safeguard Kenyans’ health through strengthened disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and enforcement of hygiene standards ahead of the festive season.

Speaking during an interview on Capital FM, the PS said the Ministry has intensified monitoring and inspections across all counties to prevent disease outbreaks during the busy holiday period.

“We have intensified disease surveillance nationwide and activated rapid-response mechanisms for the festive period,” she said. “Good hygiene is our first and most affordable vaccine — clean water, clean hands and clean environments save lives.”

Muthoni noted that surveillance has been heightened at ports of entry to curb cross-border health threats, with public-health officers working with border agencies to screen travellers and monitor goods entering the country. “Our ports of entry are on heightened alert. Public health officers are screening and verifying documentation to block cross-border health threats,” she said. “Every workplace must also meet basic occupational health and safety standards — no shortcuts. Employers and employees alike share this responsibility.”

The PS urged Kenyans to remain vigilant by maintaining high standards of hygiene, consuming only inspected meat and ensuring clean surroundings. “Please buy and eat only inspected meat from licensed outlets. If in doubt, don’t consume it,” she cautioned. “Health and safety begin with each of us — keep your surroundings clean, store food safely and seek care early if unwell.”

She outlined the remit of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, explaining that it develops public health and sanitation policy, oversees preventive and promotive health services, sets policy on human resource development for health-care workers and manages health education.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni during a live interview at Capital FM on 29 Oct 2025.

She added that the department formulates food quality, hygiene and nutrition policy, administers quarantine, guides radiation policy and enforces the legal and institutional framework governing the production, manufacture, sale, labelling, advertising, promotion, sponsorship and use of tobacco products. She further said the department leads national programmes for the control and management of tuberculosis and other lung diseases, malaria and leprosy.