Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga Urges Churches to Champion Social Health Authority registration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has called on churches across Kenya to use their platforms to encourage faithful to register and contribute to the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the success of the government’s universal healthcare plan depends on public participation.

PS Oluga made the appeal on Friday when he presided over the 37th Graduation Ceremony of Sister Leonella and Consolata Medical College in Nyeri, at the invitation of the College’s Board Chairman and Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Antony Muheria.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We urge the Church to use its influence and every Sunday service to remind congregants to register and contribute to the Social Health Authority,” Oluga said.

“Access to quality healthcare is a shared responsibility, and universal coverage will only be achieved when every Kenyan plays their part.”

The PS said President William Ruto’s administration is determined to deliver healthcare that is both accessible and affordable to all Kenyans under the SHA.

Oluga said the Ministry is now focusing on increasing active contributions, particularly from workers in the informal sector, to guarantee the sustainability of the scheme.

Turning to the new graduates, PS Oluga urged them to uphold professionalism and empathy as they begin their careers in healthcare.

“Be the kind of health professional you would wish to treat you if you were the patient.Let compassion, discipline, and integrity guide your service,”he told the graduands.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has registered more than 27 million Kenyans, a major milestone in the government’s efforts to reform the country’s healthcare system.

Last week,Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed the figures , noting that all 27,007,879 registered members now have access to Free Primary Health Care under the new scheme.

The achievement comes less than a year after the SHA replaced the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) as part of Kenya’s universal health coverage (UHC) agenda.

Established on October 1, 2024, under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, the SHA manages three key funds the Primary Healthcare Fund, which supports preventive and community-level services; the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which covers inpatient and outpatient care; and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, designed to protect families from catastrophic health expenses.

Unlike its predecessor, the SHA aims to enhance equity, transparency, and accountability in healthcare financing. Formal-sector employees contribute 2.75 percent of their gross monthly income, while contributions from informal-sector workers are determined through income-based assessments. The government also supplements the scheme through national and county allocations to bolster service delivery across public health facilities.

Even as registration surges, the transition from NHIF to SHA has faced implementation challenges, including delays in reimbursements to health facilities, limited infrastructure to support digital registration, and confusion among some members about their benefits and entitlements.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Ruto Will Honour Broad-Based Deal with ODM Despite Raila’s demise – DP Kindiki

The DP reiterated that in the Broadbased arrangement, the ODM Candidates will be supported in Ugunja, Magarini as the UDA Candidates will be supported...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Govt waives ID replacement and particulars change fees for six months

In a Special Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the waiver is in line with President William Ruto’s directive...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Lawyers, Accountants Top HELB Loan Defaulters as Agency Seeks Power to Freeze Bank Accounts

Monari said that 21,356 lawyers, 19,580 accountants, 16,855 doctors, and 12,014 engineers have failed to honour their repayment obligations.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza Leaders Pledge to Work with Ruto Administration for Regional Development

Governor Ochilo Ayacko said the time for political divisions was over, noting that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had already shown the community the...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA’s Official X Account Hacked and Renamed “StandsX”

KRA warned the public against engaging with or responding to any messages, links, or requests shared from the compromised account.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Matheka Calls for Urgent Reforms to Protect Children in Kenya’s Justice System

Justice Matheka cited Section 22 of the Children Act, 2022, which requires that any person appearing to be a child must be presumed to...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Urges Lecturers, Universities to Resolve Pay Dispute Amicably

Speaking in Kisumu, Atwoli appealed to both parties to embrace dialogue, warning that prolonged industrial tension could disrupt learning.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri MCAs Dismiss Impeachment Calls Against Governor Mutahi Kahiga

The MCAs accused a section of political rivals of spreading misinformation to create divisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

7 hours ago