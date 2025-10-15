Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Karugu describes Raila as a defender of the constitution

Raila was a compassionate yet bold and courageous leader, a man who taught me that it is acceptable,to hold an opposing view and to speak one’s truth with conviction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – State Department of East African Community Affairs Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu says the late Raila Odinga was the architect and defender of Kenya’s new constitution.

In a statement, the PS described Odinga as the man who breathed life into the vision of devolution and stood firm for it until his last breath.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She stated that the former Prime Minister deeply believed that power must belong to the people.

“He fought relentlessly to make that belief a living reality. His courage and conviction reshaped our nation’s governance and give voice to millions who had long been unheard,” he stated.

Further, she pointed out that Odinga championed the broad-based government founded on inclusivity, justice and equity.

“This a vision he pursued not for personal gain, but for the unity and progress of Kenya and the wider region. His voice carried the weight of wisdom, his counsel guided nations, and his diplomacy bridged divides that many thought impossible to close,” she stated.

She also observed that Odinga was a compassionate yet bold and courageous leader, “a man who taught that it is acceptable to have an opposing view and to speak ones truth with conviction.

President William Ruto has declared a seven-day period of national mourning following Odinga’s death describing him as a foremost statesman and one of Africa’s greatest sons.

In a solemn national address from State House, the President announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad in honor of the late opposition leader, who died earlier today in Kochi, India.

“Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance. Raila Odinga’s name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic — a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, and hope,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

He announced the formation of a funeral committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga to coordinate all arrangements in consultation with the Odinga family.

The Government of India, at the request of the Kenyan government, has offered to facilitate the repatriation of Raila Odinga’s remains.

Mudavadi departs for India

A high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi — including Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Hassan Joho — has departed for India to oversee the process. Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, is also part of the delegation.

President Ruto paid glowing tribute to Raila’s enduring legacy, describing him as a once-in-a-generation leader whose ideals transcended politics.

“He endured detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy. His voice spoke for the oppressed, his conviction inspired generations, and his vision shaped the course of our history,” he stated.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

From fierce opponents to handshake brothers: Uhuru remembers Raila

Baba, as we fondly referred to him, was a man who made you sharpen your own ideas, compelling you to defend your positions with...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Leads Government Delegation to Raila’s Home in Karen

Odinga had signed a working agreement with Ruto, which led to several ODM leaders being appointed to the Cabinet.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Understanding State Funerals in Kenya — law or custom?

While many of the protocols surrounding State Funerals are well-established by tradition and executive practice, Kenya does not as of now have a single...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila has always been the glue that held our country together: Atwoli

Atwoli stated that the former Prime Minister consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya mourns Raila ‘The President’ it never had

He dreamed of a better Kenya, fought for it, and inspired millions yet he never sat at State House. Raila is gone but his...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga, Githu Muigai describe Raila as a Patriot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Following the death of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, a cross section of leaders have described him...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwandan Community in Kenya hosts inaugural cultural gala celebrating unity and Heritage

Speaking during the gala, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. Ernest Rwamucyo, commended the initiative as an important step in strengthening both cultural and...

11 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Rachel Ruto Launches Kitchen Garden Drive in Samburu to Tackle Hunger and Malnutrition

Under the theme “Building Resilient Households, Schools, and Communities,” the program aligns with President William Ruto’s vision of a food-secure Kenya.

12 hours ago