PS Karugu describes Raila as a defender of the constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – State Department of East African Community Affairs Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu says the late Raila Odinga was the architect and defender of Kenya’s new constitution.

In a statement, the PS described Odinga as the man who breathed life into the vision of devolution and stood firm for it until his last breath.

She stated that the former Prime Minister deeply believed that power must belong to the people.

“He fought relentlessly to make that belief a living reality. His courage and conviction reshaped our nation’s governance and give voice to millions who had long been unheard,” he stated.

Further, she pointed out that Odinga championed the broad-based government founded on inclusivity, justice and equity.

“This a vision he pursued not for personal gain, but for the unity and progress of Kenya and the wider region. His voice carried the weight of wisdom, his counsel guided nations, and his diplomacy bridged divides that many thought impossible to close,” she stated.

She also observed that Odinga was a compassionate yet bold and courageous leader, “a man who taught that it is acceptable to have an opposing view and to speak ones truth with conviction.

President William Ruto has declared a seven-day period of national mourning following Odinga’s death describing him as a foremost statesman and one of Africa’s greatest sons.

In a solemn national address from State House, the President announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad in honor of the late opposition leader, who died earlier today in Kochi, India.

“Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance. Raila Odinga’s name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic — a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, and hope,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

He announced the formation of a funeral committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga to coordinate all arrangements in consultation with the Odinga family.

The Government of India, at the request of the Kenyan government, has offered to facilitate the repatriation of Raila Odinga’s remains.

Mudavadi departs for India

A high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi — including Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Hassan Joho — has departed for India to oversee the process. Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, is also part of the delegation.

President Ruto paid glowing tribute to Raila’s enduring legacy, describing him as a once-in-a-generation leader whose ideals transcended politics.

“He endured detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy. His voice spoke for the oppressed, his conviction inspired generations, and his vision shaped the course of our history,” he stated.