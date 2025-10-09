Prof. Mkawasi joins Maraga’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Secretariat

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has appointed Mkawasi Mcharo as co- Executive Director of his 2027 Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

Prof. Mkawasi is the founder Chair of the Kenya Community Abroad, based in the United States; a position she used effectively in bringing the diaspora into the promise of the Kenyan Constitution through dual citizenship.

The former CJ described Prof. Mkawasi as a distinguished scholar and Instructor on the War and the Emergence of Nations, Language and Performing Arts.

“Prof. Mkawasi, as she is fondly called, is a Kenyan with a record for social justice and constitutional values,” he said.

Maraga in July unveiled a team of seven volunteers who serve as the frontline in receiving and responding to public feedback, part of a broader strategy to strengthen communication with voters ahead of the general election.

The campaign now has verified accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, all dedicated to providing real-time updates on political activities, media appearances, fundraising initiatives, and mobilization efforts.

Maraga is running under the banner “Reset, Restore, Rebuild”.