Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prof. Mkawasi Mcharo following her appointment as the Co- Executive Director of the 2027 David Maraga Presidential Campaign Secretariat

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Prof. Mkawasi joins Maraga’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Secretariat

The former CJ described Prof. Mkawasi as a distinguished scholar and Instructor on the War and the Emergence of Nations, Language and Performing Arts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has appointed Mkawasi Mcharo as co- Executive Director of his 2027 Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

Prof. Mkawasi is the founder Chair of the Kenya Community Abroad, based in the United States; a position she used effectively in bringing the diaspora into the promise of the Kenyan Constitution through dual citizenship.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former CJ described Prof. Mkawasi as a distinguished scholar and Instructor on the War and the Emergence of Nations, Language and Performing Arts.

“Prof. Mkawasi, as she is fondly called, is a Kenyan with a record for social justice and constitutional values,” he said.

Maraga in July unveiled a team of seven volunteers who serve as the frontline in receiving and responding to public feedback, part of a broader strategy to strengthen communication with voters ahead of the general election.

The campaign now has verified accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, all dedicated to providing real-time updates on political activities, media appearances, fundraising initiatives, and mobilization efforts.

Maraga is running under the banner “Reset, Restore, Rebuild”.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

How school in flood prone Nyando is fighting malnutrition and boosting enrollment

“We were only 55 children at the start,” she recalls. “But once the feeding program began, our enrollment rose to nearly 85. Even the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows AG to file objection to Ruto’s inclusion in suit challenging appointment of 21 advisors

The judge directed that written submissions from both parties be filed within those timelines, adding that judgment will be delivered on December 11.

2 hours ago

Africa

Ruto Hails COMESA’s 30-Year Journey of Regional Transformation

The Head of State noted that COMESA member states take pride in their journey of courage, resilience, and partnership — a journey that has...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kisii, Nyamira receive geospatial Labs to Curb Land Fraud and Monitor County Staff

Each lab, valued at KSh 30 million, is equipped with advanced mapping and satellite data systems. These tools will enable county governments to collect,...

8 hours ago

EDUCATION

Teachers Demand Reinstatement of Medical Allowance Ahead of Transition to SHIF

Speaking during a press conference in Nyeri, the educators expressed concern over the adequacy of specialized care in public hospitals, warning that a full...

11 hours ago

EAC

Mwanza to host regional headquarters to boost safety on Lake Victoria

PS Karugu reassured lake users that the EAC is now better equipped than ever to respond to accidents, improve rescue times, and reduce fatalities.

13 hours ago

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Ruto Rallies One Million Learners to Kenya’s Green Legacy

"The goal was to give children a platform to learn, love, and lead in matters of environmental conservation. That vision has since grown into...

15 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC clears candidates ahead of November 27 mini-polls

A total of 24 electoral areas are set to hold by-elections following the declaration of vacancies on August 8.

17 hours ago