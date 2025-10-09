Privatization Commission Confirms Sale of Govt’s Majority Stake in Kenya Pipeline Company

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – The Privatization Commission has issued a formal notice detailing the government’s planned sale of its 65 percent stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

The move follows approvals by the National Assembly, the National Treasury, and the Cabinet, a key step in the state’s broader privatization agenda aimed at raising funds and boosting efficiency in public enterprises.

Under the Privatization Act, 2005, the Commission is mandated to issue a notice upon approval of any privatization transaction.

“Following the approval of the Privatization Method for the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Limited by the Cabinet, and the approval thereof by the National Assembly on 1st October 2025, the Privatization Commission hereby gives notice of the approved transaction,” the Commission said.

The Commission noted that the sale will allow ordinary Kenyans to acquire ownership in one of the country’s most profitable and strategic enterprises.

“It will empower ordinary Kenyans to own a stake in one of the country’s profitable and strategic enterprises, promote inclusive economic growth, and strengthen transparency and corporate governance through stock exchange listing and regulatory oversight,” the notice added.

Government projections indicate that the divestment could raise about Sh100 billion, providing crucial fiscal support to address budget shortfalls.

The approval, contained in Sessional Paper No. 2 of 2025, stipulates that the government will retain a 35 percent shareholding in KPC, with the remaining stake expected to be offered to the public through a stock market listing.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has previously defended the plan, saying it would quadruple state revenues from KPC while attracting professional management and improving governance standards.

“This is a chance to unlock value, improve performance, and ensure Kenyans directly benefit from the success of KPC,” Mbadi said.