NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Uhuru, Obasanjo at Raila funeral service in Bondo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – President William Ruto has arrived at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) for the state funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

The Head of State was accompanied by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nigeria’s former President Olúṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ.

The Odinga family, led by Raila’s widow Ida Odinga and children, had arrived moments earlier sitted at the front pavilion as the ceremony begins under tight military and state protocol.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka,Former Interior CS David Matiangi,Former Chief Justice David Maraga are among leaders who have arrived in Bondo for the funeral ceremony of Raila.

Several dignitaries who include Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Parliament, are in attendance for the final rites of one of Kenya’s most consequential politicians.

