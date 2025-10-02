Connect with us

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to chair high level meeting on NYOTA on Friday

The programme targets 100,000 young people aged between 18 and 29 years, and up to 35 years for people with disabilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – The government will on Friday hold a high-level meeting at State House Nairobi to harmonise a whole-of-government approach for the rollout of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project. 

The meeting, to be attended by all Principal Secretaries, will be followed on by another session on Monday bringing together political leaders, including governors, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies, and National Government Administration officials for sensitisation on the programme’s implementation at the county level.

The NYOTA Project is a five-year initiative by the government, in partnership with the  World Bank Group, designed to address youth unemployment, expand income-generating opportunities, and foster a culture of entrepreneurship, wealth creation and savings culture.

Already, the project has generated overwhelming interest, attracting over 1.4 million applications for the business support component via the Hustler Fund platform.

The project has committed KSh5 billion in grants with 70 entrepreneurs in each of the country’s 1,450 wards earmarked to get KSh50,000 in seed capital alongside business training, mentorship, and market linkages.

The initiative also aims to provide on-the-job training, recognition of prior learning certification, digital skills and a savings scheme for young people across the country.

