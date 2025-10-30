President Ruto Launches construcion of Malava–Samitsi–Navakholo Road in Kakamega

MALAVA, Kenya, Oct 30 – President William Ruto has officially launched the construction of the Malava–Samitsi–Navakholo Road, a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity, trade, and access to markets across Kakamega County and the wider Western Kenya region.



The President who was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and several leaders from the Western region during the colorful ceremony in Malava town said the contractor has moved to site to commence work.



President Ruto said the project reflects the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to equitable development across all regions, adding that improved road networks are key to unlocking agricultural potential and stimulating rural economies.



“We are investing in roads like this one because they directly impact livelihoods, from farmers transporting produce to traders accessing new markets,” the President noted.



Speaker Wetang’ula commended the President for prioritizing Western Kenya in the national development agenda, saying the road will open up new economic frontiers and improve service delivery for residents.



“This road will cushion redidents from perenial transport challenges thry faced especially during rainy seasons. It will also connect villages, boost trade, and bring growth closer to our communities,” he said.



The Head of State also opened the Malava Kenya Medical Training College that will enhance access to medical training by students hence boost universal health care.



Speaking at the same venue, Speaker Wetang’ula reminisced about the president’s recent visits to the region and the longstanding community efforts to improve infrastructure.



“From the days of our late friend Hon Soita Shitanda to Hon Malulu Injendi, we have walked this journey together. We used to sing, saying, ‘Let us build our own road up to Navakholo. It is President Ruto who made that promise and today, he has come to fulfill it by launching this very road,” Wetang’ula said.



The Speaker commended the President’s commitment to delivering on his promises to the people of Western Kenya and emphasized the importance of unity among local leaders for the region’s progress.



“As leaders from this region, we must speak with one political voice and walk together with other Kenyans to bring unity and development to our nation. No one should be left behind,” he stated.



Wetang’ula further rallied the community to stand together behind senior Western leaders, from the regional figures.



“We shall all move together, Hon Wycliffe Oparanya, Mudavadi, Papa wa Roma, and our other leaders. Even our Chair of Western MPs Caucus Hon John Waluke, to ensure we walk together in one direction for the sake of unity,” he affirmed.



Prime CS Mudavadi echoed similar sentiments, describing the project as a “strategic investment” that will enhance mobility and attract investors to the region.



The event was also attended by CS Oparanya,COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Governor, Keneth Lusaka , Fernandes Barasa, and Members of Parliament from the region.



President Ruto’s visit to Malava formed part of his four-day Western Kenya Development Tour, which includes the launch and commissioning of key projects in health, infrastructure, and energy sectors across Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, and Vihiga counties.

