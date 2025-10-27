President Ruto hands over keys to new homeowners in Elburgon

ELBURGON, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Boma Yangu Elburgon Estate is complete and ready for occupation, with President William Ruto handing over the keys to new homeowners—the third cohort to benefit from the Affordable Housing Programme —on Monday afternoon.

Located in Elburgon, Molo Constituency, Nakuru County, the estate comprises 220 units across nine G+4 blocks and is expected to house about 1,500 residents. According to Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, the mix includes 60 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units, designed to create a “sustainable, self-reliant neighbourhood where residents live, work and play.”

New homeowner James Munga, who secured a two-bedroom unit, said: “At first I was hesitant about applying, but when I saw the project coming up, I didn’t waste time. Now I’m a new homeowner through Boma Yangu.” He praised the President for keeping his pledge to expand access to decent, affordable housing and urged politicians to support, not politicise, delivery of the projects.

His sentiments were echoed by Martha Maina, a public health assistant and new owner of a studio unit, who said the rent-to-own model convinced her to register: “The programme gives Kenyans a real chance to own homes—even when they’re still young.”

The estate includes parking spaces, garbage receptacles, a boundary wall, an underground water tank, green spaces, drive- and walkways, security lighting and a borehole to ensure sufficient water supply.

Construction began in September 2023 in partnership with Top Choice Surveillance Ltd and took about two years to complete. During the build, an estimated 1,000 locals were engaged directly and indirectly, creating livelihoods for youth and women in Elburgon. Local jua kali artisans handled major steelworks—including doors, windows and rails—linking MSMEs to the project’s supply chain.