Police rescue KWS officer from suspected armed robbers in Kinoo, Kiambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Police officers on patrol in Kinoo, Kiambu County, have rescued a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer from a gang of suspected robbers following a dramatic early morning operation.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle spotted in the area during the early hours of Monday.

“After a chase, two suspects were arrested,” NPS said in a statement.

A man found tied up and blindfolded in the boot of the vehicle was rescued and later identified as a KWS officer who had been travelling to Nairobi.

Police said the victim reported that money had been stolen from his mobile wallet and that the suspects had been targeting and robbing passengers along the route.

Several stolen mobile phones were recovered from the arrested suspects, while efforts are ongoing to track down additional suspects who escaped during the incident.

The NPS commended the swift and coordinated response of the officers, noting that the operation likely prevented further criminal acts in the area.