Police reach out to Njoro girls after school humiliation for lack of undergarments

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 5 – A team of police officers in Nakuru County on Saturday extended support to a family in Njoro whose two daughters were humiliated at school for lacking undergarments, in a gesture that touched the local community.

The officers, drawn from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), delivered food, clothes, school bags, shoes, mattresses, and other household items to the family’s home.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the delegation was led by Beatrice Kiraguri, Officer in Charge of the Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit (NCTPU), and David Wafula from the DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, accompanied by Njoro OCS Chief Inspector James Magiri.

Their visit followed a September 22 television report that exposed the ordeal of two sisters from Kenana Primary School, reportedly mocked by teachers for not wearing undergarments—a humiliation that forced them to drop out of school.

Compassion

Moved by the story, the officers said they wanted to show that policing also means compassion.

“Our duty goes beyond enforcing the law. We [are] committed to uplifting communities and supporting families in times of need,” Kiraguri said during the visit.

Women officers in the team spent time encouraging the girls, urging them to remain focused on their studies.

“Discipline, resilience, and education will open doors for you. Many great leaders began from humble beginnings,” one officer told the girls.

Their father, Simon, expressed gratitude, saying the gesture had restored his family’s dignity.

“You have shown us that the police are not only protectors but also partners in our struggles. God bless you,” he said.

Neighbour Debra Chepkemoi praised the officers’ visit, saying it inspired the entire community.

“This is more than charity—it’s a message of hope. The police have shown they [are] part of us,” she said.

The family, which has nine children aged between two and twenty-two years, said their eldest son recently completed training with the National Youth Service (NYS) and is now deployed in Lamu.