County News

Police probe sexual assault at MCA’s homestead involving mentally ill persons

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Oct 2 — Police in Bungoma County are investigating a case of alleged sexual assault involving two mentally challenged individuals in Milani, Bokoli Ward, Webuye West Sub-County.

According to a police report filed at Matisi Police Station, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 4pm at the homestead of the local Member of County Assembly (MCA).

The MCA’s sister, who had gone to her late mother’s house within the compound to collect belongings, reportedly found a 27-year-old man—identified as a neighbor living within the homestead—allegedly sexually assaulting her 34-year-old mentally challenged daughter.

She raised an alarm, prompting members of the public to rush to the scene. The suspect was subjected to mob justice before police intervened.

“She raised an alarm and members of the public responded, subjecting the assailant to mob injustice, where he sustained minor injuries,” the police report stated in part.

The suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was rescued by police and taken to hospital for treatment. Investigations later confirmed that both the victim and the suspect are mentally challenged.

The victim was also taken to Bokoli Sub-County Hospital for medical examination. Authorities say the suspect remains under police guard pending further action.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the case is under active investigation.

