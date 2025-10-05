Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The seized narcotics have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations/DCI

County News

Police intercept bus ferrying cannabis at Malindi’s Sabaki Bridge checkpoint

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the bus — registration number KDN 368W and operated by Tawakal Bus Service — was on its routine trip from Nairobi when officers flagged it down for inspection.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — A Lamu-bound passenger bus has been intercepted by a multi-agency security team at the Sabaki River Bridge in Malindi, leading to the discovery of a large consignment of cannabis sativa concealed in the luggage compartment.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the bus — registration number KDN 368W and operated by Tawakal Bus Service — was on its routine trip from Nairobi when officers flagged it down for inspection.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“What seemed like ordinary luggage turned out to be two bulky bales of cannabis sativa cleverly concealed among bundles of second-hand clothes,” the DCI said in a statement.

“But as detectives homed in on the suspicious bags, one passenger, believed to be the owner of the narcotics, made a daring escape, disappearing before officers could react.”

The DCI said the bus driver and conductor were arrested and taken into custody for questioning as a manhunt for the fleeing suspect intensifies. The seized narcotics have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

The operation was conducted by a joint security team comprising DCI officers, anti-narcotics detectives, and National Police Service personnel manning the Sabaki checkpoint — a key inspection point for vehicles heading toward Lamu and the wider Coast region.

The checkpoint has in recent months become a major surveillance hub following increased reports of drug and contraband trafficking along the Malindi–Lamu highway.

In June, detectives in Kilifi County seized over 300 kilograms of bhang being transported in a private vehicle believed to be part of a wider supply network operating between the North Coast and Nairobi.

Similar interceptions have also been made in Tana River and Lamu, where authorities have linked drug trafficking to rising insecurity and youth radicalization.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI makes 5 arrests amid fraud allegations at SHA, vows more swoops

The arrests are linked to files forwarded by both SHA and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muigai blames ‘judicial cartel’ for lawyer Mbobu’s killing as he meets DCI

Muigai said he was summoned to provide information linking the lawyer’s death to what he described as a “criminal enterprise” involving judges, Kenya Commercial...

September 26, 2025

crime

DCI rescues kidnapped girl traced to unfinished church building in Kibra

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Thursday the child was rescued during a joint operation involving detectives and the Kibra Sarang’ombe community policing...

September 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Teenager arrested for desecrating Kenyan flag during Nyayo Stadium football clash

The agency said that the alleged accomplice remains at large but is believed to be within the country.

September 25, 2025

crime

DCI asks UK Interpol to extradite British soldier linked to 2012 murder of Agnes Wanjiru.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 18 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the commencement of formal extradition proceedings against a British national suspected...

September 18, 2025

crime

Police bust drug, illicit alcohol rings in Migori, Nandi, and Tana River raids

In Migori County, officers from Awendo Police Station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a motorcycle along the Migori–Kisii road.

September 13, 2025

crime

Murkomen confirms persons of interest identified in lawyer Mbobu fatal shooting

Speaking in Migori, Murkomen assured the family and the nation that the government will expedite investigations into the matter and ensure those responsible are...

September 11, 2025

crime

DCI seeks public help to apprehend suspect in lawyer Kyalo Mbobu fatal shooting

“Detectives from the Homicide Bureau, supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, carefully examined the scene and collected critical evidence essential to the...

September 10, 2025