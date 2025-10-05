Police in Nakuru extend support to girls shamed by teachers for lacking undergarments

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 5 – A team of police officers on Saturday extended support to a vulnerable family in Njoro, Nakuru County, following a distressing incident in which two schoolgirls were humiliated at school for lacking undergarments.

The delegation comprised officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The National Police Service (NPS) said the team was led by Beatrice Kiraguri, Officer in Charge of the Northern Corridor Transit Patrol Unit (NCTPU), and David Wafula from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit at DCI Headquarters.

They were accompanied by officers from Njoro Police Station, led by OCS Chief Inspector James Magiri.

The visit followed a television report aired on September 22, which exposed the ordeal of two sisters from Kenana Primary School reportedly mocked and shamed by teachers for not wearing undergarments.

The incident sparked public outrage and calls for disciplinary action against those responsible, as the humiliation had forced the girls to withdraw from school.

In a show of empathy and solidarity, the police officers delivered foodstuffs, clothing, shoes, school bags, mattresses, beds, and other essential household items to the family.

9 children

The officers said the gesture reflected the human face of policing — an effort to go beyond enforcing the law and to stand with citizens during moments of hardship.

During the visit, women officers took time to encourage the sisters, urging them to remain focused on their education and reminding them that their current circumstances do not determine their future.

“Discipline, resilience, and education will open doors for you,” one officer told the girls. “Many great leaders began from humble beginnings.”

The family patriarch, Simon, expressed deep gratitude for the officers’ compassion and support.

“We [are] truly humbled by your kindness. You have reminded us that the police are not only here to protect us but also to walk with us in times of need. May God bless you for standing with my family today,” he said.

The family, which has nine children aged between two and twenty-two years, shared that their eldest son, Erick Kipngetich, recently graduated from the National Youth Service (NYS) and currently deployed in Lamu on national projects.

Neighbour Debra Chepkemoi, who accompanied the officers, praised the initiative, saying it had uplifted the entire community.

“This is more than just food and clothes — it is a message of hope and unity. The police have shown they are part of us, not apart from us. Their kindness has touched the entire neighbourhood,” she said.

Speaking during the visit, Kiraguri emphasized that policing is not only about enforcing the law but also about serving communities with empathy.

“Our duty goes beyond law enforcement. We are committed to supporting families, uplifting communities, and showing compassion whenever we can. Acts like these strengthen the bond of trust between the police and the people we serve,” she stated.