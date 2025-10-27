Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police foil Kisumu CBD robbery with violence incident

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Oduor alias “Kevo,” reportedly opened fire upon spotting the officers.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 27 – Police in Kisumu on Monday morning foiled a robbery with violence incident in the city’s Central Business District, recovering an AK-47 rifle and arresting a 21-year-old suspect following a dramatic chase and gunfire exchange.

According to police reports, officers from the Kisumu Central patrol team, code-named Delta Sierra, were on routine patrol along St. Otieno Oyoo Street when they heard a gunshot near the Patel Sarmaj area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Upon rushing to the scene, officers found that a security guard, Mr. Bernard Onyango, had been attacked and robbed of his mobile phone, a pair of rubber shoes, and tied up with a piece of cloth by an armed assailant.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Oduor alias “Kevo,” reportedly opened fire upon spotting the officers.

The police pursued him as he attempted to flee and later found him hiding inside a water storage drum on the rooftop of the Patel Sarmaj building.

During the arrest, officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, serial number 94883, loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

A spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, Deputy OCPD Kisumu Central, Mr. Bakari Mwanauli, commended the quick response of the patrol team, saying their vigilance helped prevent further harm.

“Our officers acted swiftly and professionally in responding to the gunfire. The suspect was armed and dangerous, but through teamwork and tactical coordination, they managed to arrest him without any casualties,” said Mwanauli.

“We are intensifying operations within the CBD to ensure such incidents are curtailed and residents feel safe to go about their business,” he added.

The suspect is currently in police custody at Kisumu Central Police Station as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisumu Central continue with investigations.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities within the city.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Oburu Oginga assumes office as interim ODM Leader

His assumption of office comes as the party prepares for its 20th anniversary celebrations and charts its future in the post-Raila era.

24 minutes ago

Headlines

Motorists protest ‘hidden’ concession in Rironi-Mau Summit Expressway

"We reject the privatization of our highways through covert PPP deals. Kenya’s roads were built by Kenyans, funded by Kenyans, and belong to Kenyans,"...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Feeding the Future: Inside Kenya’s Green Kitchens Revolutionizing School Meals

Food for Education has turned the simple act of feeding children into a lifeline that keeps them learning.

2 hours ago

Politics

ODM Central Committee convenes inaugural meeting after Raila’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee meets today for the first time since former Prime Minister Raila...

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

CS Ogamba warns against national exam malpractice

Ogamba said the government has put in place stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Junior...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula: Cybercrimes law is a moral safeguard, not a gag on expression

Speaker Wetang’ula emphasized that the law empowers a dedicated commission to identify, penalize, and take down websites promoting harmful content, including cultism, violent extremism,...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP’s Spouse Kithure Calls for Tougher Action on Lead Exposure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Deputy President’s Spouse, Dr Joyce Kithure, has called for stronger action to curb high levels of lead in various...

3 days ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC recovers grabbed road reserve in Nyali

In a judgment delivered on 22nd October 2025, Justice S. M. Kibunja of the Mombasa Environment and Land Court declared the issuance of title...

3 days ago