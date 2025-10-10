Over 3,000 Learners in Kisumu West Receive Psychosocial Support Ahead of National Exams

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 10 – More than 3,000 learners from 15 schools in Kisumu West Constituency have benefited from a psychosocial support programme launched by the government to enhance the mental and emotional wellbeing of schoolchildren.

The initiative, led by the State Department for Children Services in partnership with the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK), offered counselling sessions to students from 10 secondary and five primary schools as part of activities marking Mazingira Day, the national tree-planting event to be observed on Friday, October 10.

According to the department, the psychosocial programme is part of a broader mentorship strategy introduced under an executive order issued in June, mandating the newly established department to promote the holistic development of children through emotional support and guidance.

Principal Secretary for Children Services Carren Ageng’o said the initiative aims to build resilience among learners and equip them with life skills for academic and personal success.

“Our focus is on mind management for success, nurturing values, and building confidence among learners. We want to ensure they grow into responsible citizens who can contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.

With national examinations only ten days away, the PS, alongside children’s officers and counsellors, encouraged students to maintain a positive mindset and shared practical coping strategies to manage stress, anxiety, and exam pressure.

In addition to counselling, the team donated food and non-food items to the participating schools and planted fruit trees to promote environmental conservation in line with the government’s 15-billion-tree campaign by 2032, part of President William Ruto’s climate restoration agenda.

The department, working jointly with staff from the Directorate of Children Services, CWSK, National Council for Children’s Services (NCCS), the Kenya Forest Service, and the Ministry of Environment, will on Friday plant 20,000 trees across the region.

This year’s national tree-planting exercise will be conducted under the theme: “Citizen-Centric Tree Growing and Environmental Stewardship.”

All ministries, state departments, and public institutions have been directed to participate actively.

The public has also been urged to join the campaign “Turudi Primo, Tudonate Fruit Trees, Tuclean the Environment,” which calls on Kenyans to return to their former primary schools to donate and plant fruit trees.

Each school, both public and private, is expected to plant at least 2,000 fruit trees within its compound.

The Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Children Services targets to grow 29,042,944 trees during the 2025/2026 financial year.

Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo will lead the national exercise at Koitebes Primary School in Mogotio, Baringo County.Meanwhile, in Siaya County, 47 day secondary schools with a combined population of 16,373 students have received food supplies under a new pilot school feeding programme launched in Alego Usonga Constituency.

The Emergency Education Support Programme, implemented by the Child Welfare Society of Kenya, seeks to enhance school retention and performance by addressing issues such as dropouts, child labour, teenage pregnancies, and child abuse.

CWSK reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting the welfare of children nationwide, emphasizing that a supportive environment both emotionally and physically remains key to the future success of young learners