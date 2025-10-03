Our children must be protected, MP Naisula decries rise in GBV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda has once again condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide across the country.

Revisiting the issue just a day after the National Assembly adjourned its regular business on Thursday to address the alarming trend, the legislator called for swift and decisive action to protect children, whom she described as the most vulnerable.

Speaking, Friday at the Allamano Centre in Maralal, Samburu County, during the flagging off of food supplies to 4,717 students in 24 day secondary schools, the MP expressed deep concern, stating that the attacks have become a national crisis leaving women and children exposed to violence, abuse, and, in extreme cases, death.

This follows the killing of two children in a domestic dispute by their father, who is still at large.

The victims, a six-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy were attacked while asleep in their beds by the man, who had quarreled with his wife last weekend in the Yare area.

“As a nation, we should be judged by how we treat our children. If you’re fed up with your wife, just leave but why harm innocent children? What have they done? She posed, adding It’s heartbreaking to see children and women suffer.”

Following her concerns regarding child protections gaps, the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) which rolled out the pilot food drive initiative under its Emergency Education Support programme to cushion learners pledged to deploy a children’s officer to the county.

The MP in Parliament had cited the absence of Children offices in many constituencies, as a hindrance to timely response and monitoring of child exploitation, early marriages, and abuse.

“I want to acknowledge the good work by Child Welfare in protection and promotion of children countrywide especially learners through the feeding programme. We also appreciate their commitment to send an officer here. This violence must stop. We must protect our children” she said.

Samburu County has recorded a surge in gender-based violence (GBV), fuelled by long-standing harmful traditions and cultural practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriages, and beading all of which pose a serious threat to girls’ education Through its Emergency Student Support intervention, the Child Welfare Society under State Department for Children’s Welfare Services has been complementing government efforts to provide meals in public day secondary schools to boost retention and support vulnerable learners in select regions across the country.

“We have challenges in these areas, and most households are in dire need they cannot even afford to pay the nominal fee charged for school meals. You will see the impact of this food; retention rates and performance will definitely go up,” she said, assuring that CWSK will continue supplying food even in the coming school terms.

Parents, teachers, and students have welcomed the intervention, which will cushion learners during this exam season by ensuring they receive free lunches.

According to the organisation’s CEO and managing trustee Irene Mureithi, the programme which is mainly geared towards improving learning outcomes is part of the many ongoing efforts to support vulnerable children under the age of 18.

So far, learners in Kiharu, Mukurweini, Kiambaa, Kipipiri, Mogotio, Keiyo South, Ndhiwa, and Nyando constituencies have benefited.