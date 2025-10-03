Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Our children must be protected, MP Naisula decries rise in GBV

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda has once again condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide across the country.

Revisiting the issue just a day after the National Assembly adjourned its regular business on Thursday to address the alarming trend, the legislator called for swift and decisive action to protect children, whom she described as the most vulnerable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking, Friday at the Allamano Centre in Maralal, Samburu County, during the flagging off of food supplies to 4,717 students in 24 day secondary schools, the MP expressed deep concern, stating that the attacks have become a national crisis leaving women and children exposed to violence, abuse, and, in extreme cases, death.

This follows the killing of two children in a domestic dispute by their father, who is still at large.

The victims, a six-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy were attacked while asleep in their beds by the man, who had quarreled with his wife last weekend in the Yare area.

“As a nation, we should be judged by how we treat our children. If you’re fed up with your wife, just leave but why harm innocent children? What have they done? She posed, adding It’s heartbreaking to see children and women suffer.”

Following her concerns regarding child protections gaps, the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) which rolled out the pilot food drive initiative under its Emergency Education Support programme to cushion learners pledged to deploy a children’s officer to the county.

The MP in Parliament had cited the absence of Children offices in many constituencies, as a hindrance to timely response and monitoring of child exploitation, early marriages, and abuse.

“I want to acknowledge the good work by Child Welfare in protection and promotion of children countrywide especially learners through the feeding programme. We also appreciate their commitment to send an officer here. This violence must stop. We must protect our children” she said.

Samburu County has recorded a surge in gender-based violence (GBV), fuelled by long-standing harmful traditions and cultural practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriages, and beading all of which pose a serious threat to girls’ education Through its Emergency Student Support intervention, the Child Welfare Society under State Department for Children’s Welfare Services has been complementing government efforts to provide meals in public day secondary schools to boost retention and support vulnerable learners in select regions across the country.

“We have challenges in these areas, and most households are in dire need they cannot even afford to pay the nominal fee charged for school meals. You will see the impact of this food; retention rates and performance will definitely go up,” she said, assuring that CWSK will continue supplying food even in the coming school terms.

Parents, teachers, and students have welcomed the intervention, which will cushion learners during this exam season by ensuring they receive free lunches.

According to the organisation’s CEO and managing trustee Irene Mureithi, the programme which is mainly geared towards improving learning outcomes is part of the many ongoing efforts to support vulnerable children under the age of 18.

So far, learners in Kiharu, Mukurweini, Kiambaa, Kipipiri, Mogotio, Keiyo South, Ndhiwa, and Nyando constituencies have benefited.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Green Building Society Annual Conference & Green Expo 2025 Champions Climate-Resilient Investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), in partnership with KCB, concluded the annual KGBS Conference & Green Expo 2025...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10-year Mau Forest Complex Conservation plan on course: PS Ng’eno

PS Ng’eno said the restoration project in all the 22 block of the forest would cost Sh21.5 Billion.

5 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Stay in Haiti or come home? Kenyan officers await decision on their fate after UN vote

The MSS officially ended on October 2 following the adoption of Resolution 2793, leaving questions over whether Nairobi’s 735 deployed officers will return home...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Youth to Register to Vote, Choose Preferred Leaders in 2027 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on eligible voters to turn up and register in order to participate in...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt adopts whole-of-government approach ahead of NYOTA program rollout

The President explained that this measure is meant to guarantee smooth and transparent implementation of the programme. 

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Push for State Takeover of Kiambu’s Failing Health Sector

The lawmakers cited devastating figures: at least 136 infants dead in neonatal and pediatric wards due to lack of care, and 20 mothers lost...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wajir West MP Protests Discriminatory Compensation Plan, Demands Justice for Wagalla Victims

The Wagalla massacre, one of the darkest chapters in Kenya’s post-independence history, unfolded on February 10, 1984.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to chair high level meeting on NYOTA on Friday

The programme targets 100,000 young people aged between 18 and 29 years, and up to 35 years for people with disabilities.

1 day ago