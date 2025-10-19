Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo Urges govt not to ‘Kill Political Parties’ in Raila’s Honor

Orengo cautioned that undermining party structures would roll back Kenya’s democratic gains.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has called on the government to safeguard the integrity of political parties as a way of honoring the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during Odinga’s burial in Bondo, Orengo cautioned that undermining party structures would roll back Kenya’s democratic gains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I urge you even as we speak about unity, let us not kill political parties,” said Orengo. “Political parties are the foundations of democracy. Any arrangement we go into should not be ones that kill political parties.”

His remarks come amid mounting calls to consolidate and strengthen the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which now faces the delicate task of preserving Odinga’s political legacy while redefining its future in a rapidly shifting political landscape.

Orengo’s sentiments were echoed by Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, who revealed that her late brother’s final wish was for ODM to remain strong and united.

“Raila told me the day before he died that ODM must be united and strong. We cannot have another ODM being led by a few people and another faction on the other side who think they own the party,” she said. “We are going to go to any negotiation with a strong, united one ODM.”

Her remarks come against the backdrop of months of internal wrangles within the party over a possible alliance with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The talks have split the party, with some senior officials pushing for collaboration with the ruling coalition as a way of fostering national cohesion, while a youthful faction led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has rejected the idea, calling it a betrayal of ODM’s founding reformist ideals.

Raila’s death is now expected to amplify these tensions, as ODM grapples with succession politics ahead of the 2027 General Election, a moment many observers believe will be the ultimate test of the party’s unity and ideological strength.

Raila Odinga, 80, died of cardiac arrest while receiving treatment in Kochi, India.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was a true friend to my Raila: Ida Odinga

Ida reflected on the deep personal and political bond that emerged between the two families both heirs to Kenya’s founding fathers.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baba would like us to be better, stronger, sharper: Rosemary Odinga

Rosemary said her father’s influence went beyond politics and into the realm of personal transformation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’m ready to come back home: Winnie Odinga during Raila funeral

Winnie who was overwhelmed by emotion chose to thank mourners who had shown immense love for her father.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga Junior: My Father Taught Kenyans to Understand the Constitution

According to Junior, his father’s life was defined by a relentless love for Kenya and an unshakable belief in justice and equality.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, Uhuru, Obasanjo at Raila funeral service in Bondo

The Head of State was accompanied by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nigeria’s former President Olúṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands of mourners at Raila’s funeral service in Bondo as ceremony commences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Thousands of mourners are gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds in Bondo,...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mashujaa Day to go on as planned despite Raila funeral – Spokesman Mwaura

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The government says Mashujaa Day set for Monday will proceed as planned despite the sombre mood in the country...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Free Water, Bread, and Soda for Raila Odinga’s Final Journey in Bondo

A number of mourners spent the night at the venue, wrapped in shawls and blankets under the stars, unwilling to miss a moment of...

6 hours ago