Dr. Augustus Muli - Party Leader, NLP

Opinion

Opinion: Why dominant formations face a real test in 2027

Kenya’s democratic journey demands renewal — a return to values of accountability, transparency, and service to the people. That renewal begins with political parties that are internally democratic, people-driven, and issue-based.

Published

Kenya’s 2027 General Election is already casting a long shadow over our national conversation. While the dominant political formations — Kenya Kwanza on one side and the United Opposition on the other — continue to dominate the airwaves, a quiet revolution is taking shape beneath the surface.

The National Liberation Party (NLP) is part of that awakening — a movement redefining how we think about democracy, participation, and leadership. As we move closer to 2027, it has become clear that the future of our democracy cannot be left to the “big two” coalitions alone.

Most Kenyans are told to choose between the ruling coalition and the opposition. Yet many citizens do not see themselves in either of these blocs.

The NLP stands for that alternative voice — the voice of the silent majority. These are Kenyans who work hard, pay taxes, and expect dignity and opportunity in return.

As the political class shouts “one term” or “two terms,” millions of our fellow citizens are suffering quietly. The cost of living continues to rise, jobs remain scarce, and families are struggling to survive.

But quiet waters run deep. Beneath the surface lies a powerful yearning for change — a yearning for honest leadership, practical solutions, and a government that listens. NLP seeks to be the vessel for that hope.

In just under two years, the National Liberation Party has opened more than 30 branch offices across the country — with a strong presence in Lower Eastern, Nairobi, Rift Valley, and the Coast.

This expansion is not symbolic; it is the foundation of a grassroots movement that reflects the real voice of the people. Unlike the traditional political formations whose power is concentrated around a few personalities, NLP is built on community structures.

We are investing in ordinary citizens — youth groups, women’s movements, local leaders, and community organizers — to drive our message of liberation, economic justice, and national unity.

We have already announced plans to field candidates in upcoming by-elections. These contests will serve as our first test — an opportunity to demonstrate that our message resonates at the grassroots level and that Kenyans are ready for a credible alternative.

The rise of NLP represents more than just another party on the ballot. It represents the rebirth of Kenya’s multiparty democracy — a system that once gave citizens real choice and inspired hope in a better tomorrow.

In the early 1990s, brave men and women challenged the single-party state and gave us the freedom to choose. Today, that freedom is being tested again — not by the absence of parties, but by the dominance of a few political machines that have reduced politics to survival contests.

NLP seeks to revive that spirit of plurality and inclusivity, reminding Kenyans that democracy is strongest when citizens have real options and leaders compete on ideas, not insults.

However, this movement is not just about challenging the status quo; it is about responsibility. The NLP must remain a beacon of integrity, internal democracy, and public accountability.

We must avoid the mistakes that have weakened past parties — personality cults, division, and short-term thinking. Our vision is a Kenya where political leadership is a calling, not a business; a Kenya where citizens participate meaningfully in governance and where every region, every clan, and every youth has a voice in shaping the national agenda.

Ultimately, the health of our democracy in 2027 will not be measured by who wins State House. It will be measured by whether every voter feels their choice mattered, whether every party had a fair chance, and whether leadership delivered real change.

If we take that challenge seriously — if both the IEBC and political parties live up to their mandates — then 2027 could mark not just another election, but the true rebirth of Kenya’s democracy.

Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli is NLP Party Leader and Patron, Anzauni Ndene Clan

