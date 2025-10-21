Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

OP demands explanation from civil servants who missed Mashujaa Day celebration

Komora directed that all civil servants who missed the event must submit written explanations to their supervisors, warning that failure to do so would attract disciplinary action.

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Oct 21 — Siaya County Commissioner Nobert Komora has ordered public servants who failed to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations in the county to explain their absence, following a notably low turnout at the event.

Only about 200 people showed up for the celebrations, held at Siaya Stadium, prompting the County Commissioner to issue a stern warning to government officers who skipped the national event.

“Days of national celebration are supposed to be observed by all civil servants,” Komora, a representative of the Office of the President in the county, said on Monday.

“It’s not their day to stay at home and watch television — they are supposed to be here, celebrating with wananchi and responding to the questions citizens may have.”

Komora directed that all government officers who missed the event must submit written explanations to their supervisors, warning that failure to do so would attract disciplinary action.

“If they don’t want to work for the government within the Siaya government structure, then they can kindly tender their resignations. We will find other people who are ready to work for the government,” he said. “My message is very clear and loud.”

Public commended

While expressing his disappointment at the poor attendance by civil servants, Komora commended Siaya residents for conducting themselves with decorum during the state burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which took place in Bondo on Sunday.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Siaya for conducting yourselves exemplary during the burial of our hero, the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga,” Komora said, describing Raila as “our greatest hero, maybe with the exception of his father.”

He also thanked President William Ruto for according the late Odinga full state honors, noting that the gesture reflected national unity and respect for Kenya’s founding leaders.

“As leaders, we must remember that leadership is an opportunity to bring change and solve problems. I appreciate the President for ensuring that one of our own was buried with all the honors he deserved for what he did for our country, the continent, and the world,” Komora said.

The Mashujaa Day celebrations in Siaya were among several held across the country on Monday, even as Kenya continued to observe a seven-day national mourning period in honor of the late Raila Odinga set to lapse on Wednesday.

President Ruto led national celebrations in Kitui.

