Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Online Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls Rising in Kenya, New Reports Warn

Many victims face victim-blaming, corruption, and weak law enforcement, while outdated laws fail to address new digital harms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Online sexual exploitation and abuse (OSEA) of women and girls in Kenya is escalating, with predators using social media, dating apps, and digital tools to recruit, groom, and abuse victims, according to two new reports by Equality Now and partners.

The studies — Experiencing Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Kenya: Survivor Narratives and Legal Responses and Not Just Online: Addressing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Across Digital and Physical Realities — expose how technology is being weaponised to facilitate sex trafficking, sexual extortion, and non-consensual sharing of intimate images, including deepfakes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Survivor testimonies collected by HAART Kenya, Life Bloom Services International, and Trace Kenya reveal devastating personal impacts and major barriers to justice.

Many victims face victim-blaming, corruption, and weak law enforcement, while outdated laws fail to address new digital harms.

Predators often exploit financial vulnerabilities, luring women with fake job offers or monetary promises. Survivors report being blackmailed, livestreamed during abuse, or trafficked abroad.

Equality Now warns that Kenya’s legal system remains fragmented and ill-equipped to respond to OSEA, despite existing laws such as the Sexual Offences Act, Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The organisation is calling for comprehensive legal reform, improved digital forensic capacity, free legal aid, and trauma-informed support for survivors.

It also urges Kenya to ratify the Malabo Convention to enhance cross-border cooperation and digital evidence-sharing.

Recent amendments to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (2024) introduce stronger provisions against phishing, cyber harassment, and harmful content.

However, Equality Now stresses that enforcement must uphold human rights and avoid arbitrary censorship.

“Survivors deserve justice, safety, and dignity — both online and offline. Kenya has the opportunity to lead Africa in building a rights-based, survivor-centred approach to online safety,” said Equality Now.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

State Moves to Stabilise Health System with New Treasury-Health Financing Pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government has moved to lock in long-term funding for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after the National Treasury and...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NHIF left Sh10bn Debt crippling Hospitals, Duale Tells MPs

He said the Cabinet had resolved to prioritise settlement of the smaller debts first.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Probes Murder of Grade 9 Girl sitting for KJSEA exams in Narok

Her body was discovered dumped in a sugarcane plantation, bearing multiple injuries, including a slit throat.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastor Mackenzie ate in secret while followers starved, court told

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 29 – A police witness has told the court that controversial preacher pastor Paul Mackenzie secretly ate in police custody while...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga urges govt to demand safe return of activists Njagi & Oyoo from Uganda

Maraga urged the government to summon the Ugandan envoy and use “every available tool” to ensure the activists’ protection and release.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koskei Warns Independent Offices Against Abusing ‘Independence’

Koskei said offices that fail to perform risk public backlash and legal consequences.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voter Moves to Court to Suspend IEBC Preparations for 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – A voter has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend all ongoing preparations by the Independent...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale Says Conflict of Interest Act Doesn’t Restrict Cabinet Secretaries’ Political Activity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has clarified that the recently enacted Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 does not restrict...

19 hours ago