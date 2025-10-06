Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

One more illegal firearm surrendered in Elgeyo Marakwet, bringing total to 281 under voluntary disarmament drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Security agencies in Elgeyo Marakwet County have received another illegal firearm voluntarily surrendered by a resident as part of the ongoing peaceful disarmament campaign aimed at restoring peace and stability in the North Rift region.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement Monday that the weapon — an AK-47 rifle loaded with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition— was handed over on Sunday in  Kacheturnguny Village, Chechan Location.

The surrender follows sustained community sensitization efforts by local leaders, elders, and security officers under the multi-agency disarmament initiative, which seeks to encourage voluntary submission of illegally held firearms.

“So far, a total of 281 illegal firearms, 2,033 rounds of ammunition, and one rifle grenade have been surrendered by members of the public,” NPS said.

The NPS commended the growing cooperation of local communities, noting that voluntary disarmament is key to long-term peace in the Kerio Valley and neighboring areas.

The NPS urged residents to continue supporting the initiative by sharing information anonymously that could aid in tracking illegal weapons and preventing insecurity.

The latest surrender follows a series of similar handovers in Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, where two illegal firearms were voluntarily surrendered on Saturday.

 Police said the continued cooperation between residents, elders, and local security teams demonstrates growing trust and community commitment to peacebuilding efforts in the Kerio Valley and neighboring areas.

In a recent operation on September 25, police received 27 illegal firearms, including AK-47 and G3 rifles, voluntarily handed over in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet, bringing the cumulative total to 232 firearms and 1,595 rounds of ammunition at that stage.

Security officials say the steady flow of voluntary surrenders reflects significant progress in the government’s push to restore peace in the North Rift, where illegal arms have long fueled inter-communal conflict.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful, community-centered disarmament process, noting that the success of Operation Rudisha Bunduki depends on continued public cooperation and trust.

